Tadej Pogačar just logged the biggest solo victory of his Grand Tour career – here's how it stacks up in his gallery of lone raids

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The Slovenian recorded the longest solo Grand Tour stage win of his career at the Vuelta a España, but where does it rank on his palmarès?

Tadej Pogačar races solo in the red jersey of the Vuelta a España on stage 4 of the race in Andorra la Vella
Tadej Pogačar raced alone for 50km on the road to Andorra la Vella to record the longest solo Grand Tour stage win of his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Tadej Pogačar's dominance of cycling continues at the Vuelta a España, he keeps on breaking new ground. The Slovenian is known for his long-range solo rides, but his effort on Tuesday's fourth stage in Spain, a short but sharp blast through the mountains of Andorra, saw him log his longest Grand Tour solo victory yet.

Pogačar's 32nd Grand Tour stage win came as he blasted away from his erstwhile GC rivals, including Felix Gall, whose Decathlon CMA CGM team had been setting a hard pace early on the first-category Collada de Beixalis.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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