Vuelta a España: Tadej Pogačar twists the knife with 50km solo raid in Andorra to win stage 4

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World champion extends his race lead on mountain stage

Pogacar celebrates at the finish with both arms raised
Tadej Pogačar wins stage 4 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)
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With 50km to go on the first high mountain day of the Vuelta a España, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) drained any potential tension out of the red jersey race as he stormed away and completely destroyed his opposition solo for victory on stage 4, taking a massive step in pursuit of completing his set of Grand Tour overall titles.

Returning to Andorra, where he announced himself to the world with a maiden Grand Tour stage win at the 2019 Vuelta, Pogačar displayed seven years of development into becoming the sport's top rider by all but putting the race to bed with 17 stages still to race – even more ridiculous after considering how one of the four stages was cancelled.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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