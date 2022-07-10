Jungels solos to stage 9 Alpine victory in 2022 Tour de France

Image 1 of 28 Bob Jungels punches the air after winning stage 9 (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Bob Jungels opened a gap of over two minutes on his solo breakaway before the final categorised climb (Image credit: THOMAS SAMSON AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Frenchman Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) goes on the attack on Pas de Morgins (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency ) Image 1 of 28 Tadej Pogačar rides in peloton on final climb (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) would launch an attack from the chase group with under 18km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroën) competes in the breakaway while fans cheer as he strikes out solo with about 50km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Bob Jungels (AGR2 Citroën) attacks in the Swiss Alps (Image credit: THOMAS SAMSON AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 A general view of the peloton passing through the Col de la Croix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Wout van Aert wearing the sprinter's green jersey rides in a front group during stage 9 (Image credit: THOMAS SAMSON AFP via Getty Image ) Image 1 of 28 The yellow jersey group in chase mode before the final climb of Pas de Morgins (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Tadej Pogačar takes on some ice before the Tour de France stage start (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 The peloton on alpine climb packed with fans on stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 The peloton rides in the Swiss Alps during stage 9 (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma rides in Green Points Jersey alongside Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 A general view of the peloton passing through the vineyards close to Montreux Lake (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Race leader Tadej Pogačar tucked among his UAE Team Emirates teammates on stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Scenery on stage 9 as peloton rides in Switzerland for 192.9 km between Aigle and Chatel Les Portes du Soleil in the French Alps (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) was one of the less fortunate victims of a crash earlier in the day. (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 AG2R Citroën rider Ben O'Connor speaks with race medics during stage 9 (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Bob Jungels on the Col de la Croix (Image credit: THOMAS SAMSON AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Warren Barguil of Arkéa-Samsic rides at the front of the chase group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-EasyPost) competes in the chase group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroën) celebrates winning stage 9 (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroën) after winning stage 9 at Châtel les Portes du Soleil (Image credit: Yoan Valat - Pool/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) crosses the finishing line on second place (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) and Carlos Verona (Movistar Team) chase to catch Thibaut Pinot on the climb to the finish (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) on attack during final climb (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Bob Jungels celebrates winning stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28

Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroën) took an electric solo victory in Châtel on stage 9 of the 2022 Tour de France, holding off a relentless chase from Thibaut Pinot (Groupama–FDJ) who finished in fourth place, with Ineos’ Jonathan Castroviejo taking second place and Carlos Verona (Movistar) rounding off the podium in third.

Pinot was Jungels’ biggest threat when he tried to bridge to the lone breakaway of the day, Bob Jungles, on the day’s major climb of Pas de Morgins, the summit of which fell 10km ahead of the finish.

In a stunning game of cat and mouse, Pinot sat roughly 30 seconds behind Jungels leading into the summit - crossing just 24 second Jungels, but on the descent Pinot could not bridge back to the Luxembourgish rider.

On the final ascent of Châtel les Portes du Soleil, Pinot continued to sit 30 seconds behind the AG2R Citroën rider, but was overwhelmed by chasers Castroviejo and Verona though as consolation snagged the polka dot climbers’ jersey through the summit of Pas de Morgins.Jungels made his solo attack just over 60km from the finish and continued solo for the majority of the stage’s jagged final third.

More to come...

Results powered by FirstCycling