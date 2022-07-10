Jungels solos to stage 9 Alpine victory in 2022 Tour de France
By Stephen Farrand , Peter Stuart published
Pinot's hopes fade to fourth as Castroviejo takes second and Verona third
Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroën) took an electric solo victory in Châtel on stage 9 of the 2022 Tour de France, holding off a relentless chase from Thibaut Pinot (Groupama–FDJ) who finished in fourth place, with Ineos’ Jonathan Castroviejo taking second place and Carlos Verona (Movistar) rounding off the podium in third.
Pinot was Jungels’ biggest threat when he tried to bridge to the lone breakaway of the day, Bob Jungles, on the day’s major climb of Pas de Morgins, the summit of which fell 10km ahead of the finish.
In a stunning game of cat and mouse, Pinot sat roughly 30 seconds behind Jungels leading into the summit - crossing just 24 second Jungels, but on the descent Pinot could not bridge back to the Luxembourgish rider.
On the final ascent of Châtel les Portes du Soleil, Pinot continued to sit 30 seconds behind the AG2R Citroën rider, but was overwhelmed by chasers Castroviejo and Verona though as consolation snagged the polka dot climbers’ jersey through the summit of Pas de Morgins.Jungels made his solo attack just over 60km from the finish and continued solo for the majority of the stage’s jagged final third.
More to come...
