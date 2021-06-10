Trending

Tour of Slovenia: Tadej Pogacar wins stage 2

By

Slovenian takes race lead with 22-kilometre solo victory

Stage 2: Žalec - Celje

PREVIOUS STAGE
Liege - Bastogne - Liege 2021 - 107th Edition - Liege - Liege 259,1 km - 25/04/2021 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Peter De Voecht/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021
Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 2 of the Tour of Slovenia, taking over the race leadership after soloing to the finish in Celje.

The 22-year-old got away on the final second-category climb to Svetina on a day dominated by his team. He crossed the line after a 22-kilometre solo ride to take his seventh win of 2021 by 1:22.

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) took second place from the chase group, beating Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) in a sprint to the line.

"This stage was already two years  ago and it was even harder than today," Pogacar said after the stage. "I felt super good so I tried to go full gas on the climb. I got a gap and then after the descent full gas to the finish and I made it.

"I really like this stage. It's a classic one for the race. I tried today and it was a success. I didn't think it would be such a good advantage in the end. I'm really happy to take this win."

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3:32:02
2Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:22
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
4Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
5Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:01:25
6James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite
7Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
8Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane
9Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:30

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7:05:37
2Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:25
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:28
4Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:33
5Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane 0:01:36
6Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite
8Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
9Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:01:41
10Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:08

Latest on Cyclingnews