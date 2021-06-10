Tour of Slovenia: Tadej Pogacar wins stage 2
Slovenian takes race lead with 22-kilometre solo victory
Stage 2: Žalec - Celje
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 2 of the Tour of Slovenia, taking over the race leadership after soloing to the finish in Celje.
The 22-year-old got away on the final second-category climb to Svetina on a day dominated by his team. He crossed the line after a 22-kilometre solo ride to take his seventh win of 2021 by 1:22.
Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) took second place from the chase group, beating Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) in a sprint to the line.
"This stage was already two years ago and it was even harder than today," Pogacar said after the stage. "I felt super good so I tried to go full gas on the climb. I got a gap and then after the descent full gas to the finish and I made it.
"I really like this stage. It's a classic one for the race. I tried today and it was a success. I didn't think it would be such a good advantage in the end. I'm really happy to take this win."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3:32:02
|2
|Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:22
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|5
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:25
|6
|James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane
|9
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|7:05:37
|2
|Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:25
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:28
|4
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:33
|5
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane
|0:01:36
|6
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:41
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:08
