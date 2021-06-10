Tour of Slovenia: Tadej Pogacar wins stage 2

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 2 of the Tour of Slovenia, taking over the race leadership after soloing to the finish in Celje.

The 22-year-old got away on the final second-category climb to Svetina on a day dominated by his team. He crossed the line after a 22-kilometre solo ride to take his seventh win of 2021 by 1:22.

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) took second place from the chase group, beating Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) in a sprint to the line.

"This stage was already two years ago and it was even harder than today," Pogacar said after the stage. "I felt super good so I tried to go full gas on the climb. I got a gap and then after the descent full gas to the finish and I made it.

"I really like this stage. It's a classic one for the race. I tried today and it was a success. I didn't think it would be such a good advantage in the end. I'm really happy to take this win."

Brief results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3:32:02 2 Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:22 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 5 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:01:25 6 James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 8 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane 9 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:30