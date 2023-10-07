Tadej Pogacar wins Il Lombardia for a third time in a row

Image 1 of 8 Fans of Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ) cheer the French rider on his final race (Image credit: Getty Images) Team EF Education-Easypost at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Peloton passing through a village during the 117th Il Lombardia 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel (Soudal -Quick Step) crashed early in the race (Image credit: Getty Images) Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R Citroen), Tobia Bauer and Nicola Conci (Alpencin-Deceuninck), Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan), Nicolo Buratti (Bahrain Victorious), Simon Geschke (Cofidis), Mattia Bais (EOLOKometa) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R Citroen), Tobia Bauer and Nicola Conci (Alpencin-Deceuninck), Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan), Nicolo Buratti (Bahrain Victorious), Simon Geschke (Cofidis), Mattia Bais (EOLOKometa) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Peloton passes through a Como lake landscape (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton all together during the 117th Il Lombardia 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) put on a descending demonstration to win the final Monument of the season, completing a hat-trick of victories at Il Lombardia with a downhill attack and solo move 31km from the finish in Bergamo on the descent of the Passo di Ganda.

Andrea Bagioli (Soudal-QuickStep) took a brilliant second-place finish with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) in third after he let his Slovenian compatriot’s wheel go on the descent and struggled in the final 10 kilometres.

A strong leading group had formed on the Passo di Ganda, with Roglič, Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) among them, but the Slovenian Champion was allowed to slip away on the descent and would never be brought back on the run into Bergamo, reaffirming again that at Il Lombardia he is second to none.

Pogačar survived a late battle with a cramp in the final 10km, being forced to bang his thigh as he tried to prolong his effort at the end of a long, testing season with hydration and feeding so important on a 238km route, but his gap was simply too big.

The Slovenian closed in on Bergamo just as he did in the 2021 edition, this time alone, and attacked the Colle Aperto through the Virage Pinot with the roars of French applause as they simultaneously welcomed the rider of a generation and said goodbye to their hero Thibaut Pinot.

Pogačar adds Il Lombardia to one-day race victories in 2023 at the Tour of Flanders, Amstel Gold Race and La Flèche Wallone at still only 25 years old and becomes only the third rider to win the combination of De Ronde and Lombardia after Rik Van Looy (1959) and Hennie Kuiper (1981).

