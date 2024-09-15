GP Montréal: Tadej Pogačar secures victory with dominant solo performance
Solo chaser Pello Bilbao takes second place as Julian Alaphilippe sprints for third on Avenue du Parc
After missing out on the win at GP Québec in what was his first race back since winning the Tour de France in July, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) turned his fortune around with a dominant solo victory at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal on Sunday.
Pogačar had plenty of time to celebrate his victory, slowing down so that he could wave at the crowds and high-five fans along the side of the finishing straight on Avenue du Parc.
The Slovenian all-rounder made his winning move on the penultimate lap over the circuit's main ascent, Côte Camilien-Houde, and never looked back, crossing the finish line 24 seconds ahead of solo chaser and runner-up Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious).
Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) took third place after winning the reduced field sprint that crossed the line 40 seconds behind Pogačar.
Pogačar's performance puts an exclamation mark on his top form as he heads back to Europe this week, set to co-lead the Slovenian national team alongside Primož Roglič in the hunt for a world title at the upcoming UCI Road World Championships held from September 21-29 in Zurich.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
Most Popular
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
GP Montréal: Tadej Pogačar secures victory with dominant solo performanceSolo chaser Pello Bilbao takes second place as Julian Alaphilippe sprints for third on Avenue du Parc
-
No regrets for Mads Pedersen after attacking sprinters with Mathieu van der Poel at European Championships'It was us against them and they won that battle' says Dane after sixth place behind Merlier
-
Orluis Aular wins Trofeo MatteottiAlessandro Covi second, Alexey Lutsenko third in Pescara
-
European Championships: Tim Merlier fastest in bunch sprint to win elite men's road race titleOlav Kooij second, Madis Mihkels third, and Jasper Philipsen fourth in Hasselt