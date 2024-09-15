GP Montréal: Tadej Pogačar secures victory with dominant solo performance

Image 1 of 16 Tadej Pogacar celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 13th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Genevieve Gambillon of France former French road bicycle racer 1972 and 1974 Road World Champion and Julian Alaphilippe of France (Soudal QuickStep) prior to the 13th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Arnaud De Lie ahead of the GP Montreal 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar prior to the 13th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) The breakaway includes Michael Leonard during the 13th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Matej Mohoric competes during the 13th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Michel Ries competes during the 13th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Gil Gelders competes in the breakaway during the 13th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Michel Ries competes during the 13th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Alexander Kamp, Quinn Simmons and Gianni Vermeersch compete during the 13th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Simon Yates competes during the 13th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar competes during the 13th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Gil Gelders and Matej Mohoric off the front with four laps to go (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar competes in the breakaway during the 13th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Julian Alaphilippe competes during the 13th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Alex Aranburu competes during the 13th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After missing out on the win at GP Québec in what was his first race back since winning the Tour de France in July, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) turned his fortune around with a dominant solo victory at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal on Sunday.

Pogačar had plenty of time to celebrate his victory, slowing down so that he could wave at the crowds and high-five fans along the side of the finishing straight on Avenue du Parc.

The Slovenian all-rounder made his winning move on the penultimate lap over the circuit's main ascent, Côte Camilien-Houde, and never looked back, crossing the finish line 24 seconds ahead of solo chaser and runner-up Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious).

Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) took third place after winning the reduced field sprint that crossed the line 40 seconds behind Pogačar.

Pogačar's performance puts an exclamation mark on his top form as he heads back to Europe this week, set to co-lead the Slovenian national team alongside Primož Roglič in the hunt for a world title at the upcoming UCI Road World Championships held from September 21-29 in Zurich.

