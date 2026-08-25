'We did it with our heart and with a lot of pleasure' – Hotel owner blown away by riders and five-star reviews after giving shelter to Vuelta a España peloton amid hailstorm

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'We opened the doors for them all to come in and shelter. There was no hesitation' hotel manager tells Cyclingnews

FONT-ROMEU, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: General view of the atmosphere after the cancellation of the stage due to a hailstorm during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 3 a 174km from Gruissan - Aude to Font Romeu 1941m / The stage is cancelled due to extreme weather conditions / #UCIWT / on August 24, 2026 in Font Romeu, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Riders pile in to the IGESA Village Club hotel during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Professional cycling is a funny old sport, where the star of the show on a stage of one of the biggest races in the world might not be a rider, or a team, but a hotel – and at that, a humble one-star establishment that, following stage 3 of the Vuelta a España, has been inundated with five-star reviews.

In a dramatic turn of events towards the end of Monday’s stage, a huge hailstorm battered the race and led to race leader Tadej Pogačar leading a peloton off the race route and down towards the only building in sight, the IGESA Village Club in Les Sorbiers in the French Pyrenees.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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