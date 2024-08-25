Vuelta a España: Adam Yates stamps authority on stage 9 solo victory

By
published

Richard Carapaz second and Ben O'Connor holds GC lead with third in Sierra Nevada mountain showdown

Team UAE's Adam Yates celebrates crossing the finish in first place, winning the stage 9 of La Vuelta a Espana cycling tour, a 178,5 km race between Motril and Granada, on August 25, 2024. (Photo by Jorge GUERRERO / AFP)
Vuelta a España 2024: Adam Yates of UAE Team Emirates soloes to victory on mountainous stage 9(Image credit: Jorge GUERRERO / AFP / Getty Images)

After an entertaining opening eight stages, the first week of the Vuelta a España culminated with a bang in the mountains of the Sierra Nevada, with the stage 9 victory going to Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates), author of a long-range raid on a day of audacious attacks and general classification re-shuffles.

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher

Patrick is a freelance sports writer and editor. He’s an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish). Patrick worked full-time at Cyclingnews for eight years between 2015 and 2023, latterly as Deputy Editor.