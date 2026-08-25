'I don't have a good explanation' – Ethan Hayter and Mats Wenzel perplexed at decision to take away points after Vuelta a España stage 3 cancellation

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Briton and Luxembourger would've raced into points and mountain classification leads but for UCI commissaires' decision

Ethan Hayter in the green jersey leading the breakaway
Ethan Hayter scored 20 points in the break on stage 3 but lost them after the stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders of the Vuelta a España peloton will have been relieved that Monday's stage 3 was cancelled after a massive hailstorm hit the race close to the finish in Font Romeu. Not all riders were thrilled about the outcome, as the stage was annulled and all results and points wiped.

For green jersey wearer Ethan Hayter, that meant he lost the points picked up at the day's intermediate sprint, while fellow breakaway rider Mats Wenzel and late attacker Lorenzo Fortunato each missed out on the mountain classification points at the top of the climb where the race was called to a halt, the Col de Mont-Louis.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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