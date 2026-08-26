Vuelta a España stage 5 LIVE: Five riders get up the road to establish early breakaway as the likes of Brennan, Van Aert and Pedersen eye a second sprint opportunity

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A look inside the early action with five riders getting up the road to start stage 5. Their advantage has extended out to 2:20! 🏁- 155 km | Stage 5️⃣ - Etapa 5️⃣🚀 We have the first attacks of the day! Five guys are trying to get away from the peloton💥 ¡Comienza la batalla por la fuga! Primeros movimientos en cabeza de carrera 👊 #LaVuelta26 pic.twitter.com/2MaUcHBN2IAugust 26, 2026

The gap is going in the right direction for the five leaders, now out to just more than a minute. Is that the break formation over?

160km Four riders have successfully bridged across the Dversnes to form a leading group of five: Walter Calzoni (Pinarello Q36.5), Stefan Küng (Tudor), Mattia Gaffuri (Picnic PostNL), and Diego Uriarte (Equipo Kern Pharm). They now lead the peloton by 25 seconds.

Here's a look at the jersey wearer's on stage 5:



King of the Mountains – Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana)

Race leader – Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

Points classification – Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep)

Best Young Rider – Oscar Onley (Netcompany Ineos)



But also a reminder that Pogačar is actually leading in the first three classifications, with the Italian and Brit only donning the jerseys on his behalf as they sit second in KOM and points respecitvely. Pogačar is no longer eligible for the white jersey he won seven years ago at the Vuelta. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first attack of the day has come from a Giro d'Italia stage winner from this season, Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility), with several counter attacks being launched to try and join the Norwegian up front.

170km to go Stage 5 of the Vuelta a España is finally underway! 181 riders took the start this afternoon with Uijtdebroeks the only non starter.

The start of stage 5 has been slightly delayed. There were several mechanicals during the neutralised start. Racing will begin 2.5 kilometres into the original route.

Very relaxed atmosphere at the start this morning, with the organisers even providing some pre-sign on entertainment for the riders. Former red jersey winner Sepp Kuss looking solid here in his decision making... (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are gone from the neutralised start of stage 5 at the Vuelta. They have 5.2 kilometres of neutral roads to compete with before racing gets going properly.

The big pre-stage news to bring you is that Cian Uijtdebroeks (Movistar) has had to abandon the race after struggling through yesterday's stage to finish last, feeling the effects of an earlier crash as his rotten luck continues. Read more about his nightmare stage below.



Cian Uijtdebroeks abandons the Vuelta a España following tearful last-place finish on stage 4

If you missed any of the action on Tuesday, make sure to catch up with our race report, detailing Tadej Pogačar completely decimation of his rivals at the first opportunity, winning with a 50km solo move. Vuelta a España: Tadej Pogačar twists the knife with 50km solo raid in Andorra to win stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Read our preview of today's stage for a rundown of the route in Catalonia. Those who came to the fore on stage 2 are expected to feature again, the likes of Matthew Brennan and Wout van Aert (both Visma-Lease a Bike) and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek). Vuelta a España 2026 stage 5 preview: Will Tadej Pogačar take a break from attacking? Brennan and Van Aert were both part of the breakaway on yesterday's fourth stage to Andorra la Vella (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the major GC action of stage 4, racing is expected to swing back in favour of the fast men on today's flatter stage from Falset. Costa Daurada to Roquetes. Terres de l'Ebre on what is, finally, the first day of racing in Spain.