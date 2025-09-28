Road World Championships: Unstoppable Tadej Pogačar seals consecutive men’s road race victories after 66km solo break
Dropped Remco Evenpoel chases after numerous mechanicals to claim silver. Ben Healy takes bronze.
Tadej Pogačar turned in yet another performance for the ages at the elite men's road race at the UCI Road World Championships on Sunday, securing his second gold in the category in as many years with a trademark solo long-distance breakaway in Kigali, Rwanda.
Having first opened up the throttle on the dauntingly difficult Mont Kigali and caused the field to shatter behind him, the Slovenian then dropped the last rider to stay on his wheel, Isaac del Toro (Mexico), with 66 kilometres left and headed away for another epic lone win.
Slovenia's Pogačar finally crossed the finish line with over a minute's advantage over Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), who staged a remarkable comeback following numerous mechanical difficulties to claim silver. Ben Healy (Ireland) dropped Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark) on the final climb to take the bronze medal.
But if Evenepoel's ability to turn misfortune into an honourable podium position could not be ignored, neither could Pogačar's latest stunning success, following up a fourth Tour de France title this summer with a second World Championships victory.
His latest triumph, too, further confirmed his hegemony as the world's number one, and - coming on a course widely rated as the most difficult World Championships course ever - propelled Pogačar even closer to the unofficial title of cycling's all-time greatest in history.
Asked about why he had launched his first attack, so early, with 105 kilometres to go, Pogačar answered, "I think the course was designed for this, but I was hoping that a small group would form, like we did with Juan [Ayuso, Spain] and [Isaac] Del Toro [Mexico]. It was a perfect combo'."
After breaking away with two trade teammates from UAE Team Emirates, Pogačar said,
"I was like - this is a dream, no, to ride together as far as possible, as a trio, but Juan had a problem like soon on the Mur and Del Toro had some stomach problems in the race."
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"So I was left alone quite early, and I was solo, fighting by myself, but I'm so happy I made it."
As for whether he had moments of doubt in what looked, from the outside, to be such a convincing performance, Pogačar said, "For sure. Because the climbs were getting harder and harder on every lap, but on the downhills, I had to pedal a lot too. Towards the end, the energy resources were going."
"It was so hard, the last final laps. Of course, you doubt, but you have to push through and hope for the best."
Victorious for the second year running in Africa's first-ever Road World Championships, Pogačar rounded off by saying - with some considerable understatement - "It was an incredible experience altogether. Let's say it was a successful week."
More to come....
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
As it happened: Huge gaps in ultra-attritional Elite men’s World Championships road raceThe 267.5km route, complete with 5,475m is one of the hardest ever, who will triumph?
-
Road World Championships: Unstoppable Tadej Pogačar seals consecutive men’s road race victories after 66km solo breakDropped Remco Evenpoel chases after numerous mechanicals to claim silver. Ben Healy takes bronze.
-
Charm City CX Day 1: Maghalie Rochette and Andrew Strohmeyer solo to victory in C1 racesManon Bakker, Sydney McGill on podium for elite women while Jules Van Kempen, Kerry Werner go second, third for elite men in Baltimore
-
Remco Evenepoel's World Championships bid facing big setbacks after losing time on climbs, two bike changes and delayed team vehicleBelgian forced to chase back on as Tadej Pogačar and Isaac Del Toro go for broke