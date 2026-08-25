Vuelta a España stage 4 LIVE: Racing resumes with a short but brutal day in the mountains in Andorra
Four major climbs and 2,890m of climbing on the menu in just 104.8km of racing
Vuelta a España 2026 - Everything you need to know
Vuelta a España 2026 - Contenders
Vuelta a España 2026 - stage 4 preview
How to watch the 2026 Vuelta a España
For unbeatable coverage across road, gravel and tech, subscribe to Cyclingnews. You'll get comprehensive race coverage of La Vuelta a España, subscriber-exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.
Race Situation
Have your say
Diego Uriarte (Equipo Kern Pharma) is the first attacker of the day
104.8km to go
His UAE team are right to the front with Ivo Oliveira as the flag drops to start the stage.
Tadej Pogačar back in the red jersey this morning.
A short 2.5km neutralised section to start the race today.
The riders are just rolling out to start the stage now.
Other major climbs on today's stage include the Collada de Beixalis (6.5km at 8.5%), the Col de Ordino (9.9km at 7%), and the La Comella (3.9km at 5.9%)
Three first-category climbs and over 2,800 metres of elevation are on the menu today. The climbing starts right from the off with the Port de Envalira – a 23.3km climb at a 5.1% average gradient.
Much better conditions at the start today and all smiles in Andorra.
We called up the hotel which sheltered the Vuelta peloton from the hailstorm yesterday.
'We did it with our heart and with a lot of pleasure' – Hotel owner blown away by riders and five-star reviews after giving shelter to Vuelta a España peloton amid hailstorm
Racing gets underway in around half an hour.
Here's a look at today's stage, meanwhile.
'The first thing I told the riders was – find shelter!' – How one team lived through the Vuelta a España hailstorm and stage cancellation drama
'The noise of the hail made it really hard to hear what was happening' says EF Education-EasyPost sports director
Tadej Pogačar was the favourite to extend his red jersey lead yesterday. Will he do so on today's mountainous romp through Andorra? Here's our stage preview.
'An absolute knockout stage' - Vuelta a España 2026 stage 4 preview: will Tadej Pogačar strike (again)?
The race is soon set to get going again after the tumultuous events of Monday's stage 3, which was cut short by a massive hailstorm.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 4 of the Vuelta a España!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.