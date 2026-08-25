Vuelta a España stage 4 LIVE: Racing resumes with a short but brutal day in the mountains in Andorra

Four major climbs and 2,890m of climbing on the menu in just 104.8km of racing

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MANOSQUE, MONACO - AUGUST 23: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates XRG - Red Leader Jersey competes during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 2 a 214.3km from Monaco to Manosque 408m / #UCIWT / on August 23, 2026 in Manosque, Monaco. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Will Tadej Pogačar add more time to his overall lead in Andorra la Vella? (Image credit: © Getty Images)
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Race Situation

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Diego Uriarte (Equipo Kern Pharma) is the first attacker of the day

104.8km to go

His UAE team are right to the front with Ivo Oliveira as the flag drops to start the stage.

Tadej Pogačar back in the red jersey this morning.

ANDORRA LA VELLA, ANDORRA - AUGUST 25: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates XRG - Red Leader Jersey meets the media press prior to La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 4 a 104.8km from Andorra la Vella to Andorra la Vella / #UCIWT / on August 25, 2026 in Andorra la Vella, Andorra. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A short 2.5km neutralised section to start the race today.

The riders are just rolling out to start the stage now.

Other major climbs on today's stage include the Collada de Beixalis (6.5km at 8.5%), the Col de Ordino (9.9km at 7%), and the La Comella (3.9km at 5.9%)

Three first-category climbs and over 2,800 metres of elevation are on the menu today. The climbing starts right from the off with the Port de Envalira – a 23.3km climb at a 5.1% average gradient.

Much better conditions at the start today and all smiles in Andorra.

ANDORRA LA VELLA, ANDORRA - AUGUST 25: Damien Howson of Australia and Team Pinarello - Q36.5 Pro Cycling prior to La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 4 a 104.8km from Andorra la Vella to Andorra la Vella / #UCIWT / on August 25, 2026 in Andorra la Vella, Andorra. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We called up the hotel which sheltered the Vuelta peloton from the hailstorm yesterday.

'We did it with our heart and with a lot of pleasure' – Hotel owner blown away by riders and five-star reviews after giving shelter to Vuelta a España peloton amid hailstorm

FONT-ROMEU, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: (L-R) Jarno Widar of Belgium and Reuben Thompson of New Zealand and Team Lotto Intermarche react after the cancellation of the stage due to a hailstorm during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 3 a 174km from Gruissan - Aude to Font Romeu 1941m / The stage is cancelled due to extreme weather conditions / #UCIWT / on August 24, 2026 in Font Romeu, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Racing gets underway in around half an hour.

Here's a look at today's stage, meanwhile.

Stage 4 profile for Vuelta a Espana 2026

(Image credit: Unipublic)

'The first thing I told the riders was – find shelter!' – How one team lived through the Vuelta a España hailstorm and stage cancellation drama

'The noise of the hail made it really hard to hear what was happening' says EF Education-EasyPost sports director

Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team EF Education - EasyPost reacts after the cancellation of the stage due to a hailstorm during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 3 a 174km from Gruissan - Aude to Font Romeu 1941m / The stage is cancelled due to extreme weather conditions / #UCIWT / on August 24, 2026 in Font Romeu, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Richard Carapaz rushing to shelter at the end of stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar was the favourite to extend his red jersey lead yesterday. Will he do so on today's mountainous romp through Andorra? Here's our stage preview.

'An absolute knockout stage' - Vuelta a España 2026 stage 4 preview: will Tadej Pogačar strike (again)?

Pogacar composite image

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The race is soon set to get going again after the tumultuous events of Monday's stage 3, which was cut short by a massive hailstorm.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 4 of the Vuelta a España!

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