Vuelta a España stage 4 LIVE: Racing resumes with a short but brutal day in the mountains in Andorra

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Diego Uriarte (Equipo Kern Pharma) is the first attacker of the day

104.8km to go His UAE team are right to the front with Ivo Oliveira as the flag drops to start the stage.

Tadej Pogačar back in the red jersey this morning. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A short 2.5km neutralised section to start the race today.

The riders are just rolling out to start the stage now.

Other major climbs on today's stage include the Collada de Beixalis (6.5km at 8.5%), the Col de Ordino (9.9km at 7%), and the La Comella (3.9km at 5.9%)

Three first-category climbs and over 2,800 metres of elevation are on the menu today. The climbing starts right from the off with the Port de Envalira – a 23.3km climb at a 5.1% average gradient.

Much better conditions at the start today and all smiles in Andorra. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Racing gets underway in around half an hour.

Here's a look at today's stage, meanwhile. (Image credit: Unipublic)

The race is soon set to get going again after the tumultuous events of Monday's stage 3, which was cut short by a massive hailstorm.