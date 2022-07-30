Van Vleuten goes on mountain rampage to win stage 7 of Tour de France Femmes
By Niamh Lewis published
Movistar rider moves into race lead with lead of minutes on Vollering
Annemiek Van Vleuten stunned her rivals as she stormed to a thrilling solo victory and claimed the yellow jersey for the first time in Saturday’s penultimate stage of Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
The 39-year-old Dutch woman’s attack came on the first climb of the day with 70km remaining and she shook off chaser Demi Vollering (SD Worx), who finished second, and crossed the line with a lead of 3:26.
Vollering had a superb ride with Van Vleuten, pushing the pace on to keep the chase group at bay, but the Movistar rider attacked again and dropped Vollering.
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ Futuroscope) sprinted from a chasing group for third at 5:16.
Marianne Vos of Jumbo Visma, who spent her fifth day in the yellow jersey, suffered a brutal ride in the mountains as she slipped well behind and sacrificed her reign.
Van Vleuten leads by 3:14 in the general classification ahead of Vollering with Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) third at 4:33.
More to come.
Results powered by FirstCycling.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Niamh is an editor/writer for ESPN in the UK and has written previously for BBC Sport and Eurosport.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
The current GC standings in the 2022 Tour de France Femmes after stage 7Annemiek van Vleuten romps to massive lead on queen stage
-
Van Vleuten goes on mountain rampage to win stage 7 of Tour de France FemmesMovistar rider moves into race lead with lead of minutes on Vollering
-
Evenepoel solos to victory in Clásica San SebastiánSecond title for Belgian after 44km solo effort
-
Kooij wins Tour de Pologne opening stageCrash mars finale at barrier squeeze in lead-up to sprint