Tadej Pogačar solos to victory at Giro dell’Emilia

By
published

First victory in rainbow bands for Slovenian

Jump to:
Image 1 of 5
SAN LUCA ITALY OCTOBER 05 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 107th Giro dellEmilia 2024 a 2153km one day race from Vignola to Bologna San Luca 267m on October 05 2024 in San Luca Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) celebrates as race winner of the Giro dellEmilia 2024(Image credit: Getty Images)

Resplendent in the rainbow bands for the first time in a race, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) attacked with 37km to go to claim a solo victory in the 2024 Giro dell’Emilia.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dan Challis

Latest on Cyclingnews