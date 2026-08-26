Last over the line, injured Cian Uijtdebroeks shows strain of fighting on at Vuelta a España

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Emotional Movistar rider crosses the line in 182nd spot, more than 26 minutes behind race leader and stage winner Tadej Pogačar

MANOSQUE, MONACO - AUGUST 23: Cian Uijtdebroeks of Belgium and Movistar Team reacts after crash during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 2 a 214.3km from Monaco to Manosque 408m / #UCIWT / on August 23, 2026 in Manosque, Monaco. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Cian Uijtdebroeks (Movistar) after crashing on stage 2 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Had circumstances been different, Cian Uijtdebroeks may have been looking to stage 4 at the Vuelta a España as one where he would be near the front, though instead of duelling with key rivals on the home roads of Andorra, or being on hand to support the efforts of team leader Enric Mas, the only battle the Movistar rider was involved in was the one to beat the time cut.

A crash on stage two made it clear that the torturous Grand Tour run wasn't over for the rider who broke his contract with Visma-Lease a Bike to go to Movistar so he could take his chances at the key three-week events.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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