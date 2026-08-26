'I don’t know if people at home understood it' – Decathlon defend tactics amid 'surprise' from within the peloton on first Vuelta a España mountain stage

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Felix Gall's team took control of stage 4 in between domination from UAE and Pogačar

Decathlon CMA CGM pushed a hard pace on the front of the peloton during stage 4 of the Vuelta a España
Decathlon CMA CGM pushed a hard pace on the front of the peloton during stage 4 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 4 of the Vuelta a España began with UAE Team Emirates-XRG patrolling the peloton and with their leader Tadej Pogačar winning by a country mile, but this was not a tale of total domination. In between, it was another team, Decathlon CMA CGM, who took control of proceedings, which has triggered something of a tactical debate.

The French team took charge towards the top of the opening climb of the Port d’Envalira with 85km to go and continued their efforts onto the Collada de Beixalis, where Pogačar turned the tables with an attack that turned into a stage-winning and potentially race-ending solo victory.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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