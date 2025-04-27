Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Masterful Tadej Pogačar solos to third Liège victory after decisive La Redoute attack

By published

Giulio Ciccone edges out Ben Healy to take second as Remco Evenepoel fades on La Redoute

LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 27 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 111st Liege Bastogne Liege 2025 a 252km one day race from Liege to Liege UCIWT on April 27 2025 in Liege Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Tadej Pogačar solos to win his third Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) soared to his third career Liège-Bastogne-Liège victory with another peerless spring performance, going clear on the Côte de La Redoute and soloing the final 35km to take a ninth Monument win.

The world champion kicked off the attacking on the famous hill, moving to the front midway up the 1.6km slope and pushing on to build a 10-second lead at the top.
As chasing groups formed, attacked, and countered behind him, Pogačar pushed on alone to build his lead to over a minute. By the final climb of the Côte de Roche-aux-Faucons, it was enough time in hand for victory to be certain, and he could race into Liège without worries and with plenty of time to celebrate his win.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews