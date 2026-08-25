What now for the Vuelta a España? After Tadej Pogačar's trademark display of GC power, a normally unpredictable race heads into uncharted territory - Analysis

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Published 6 min read

Slovenian makes the Vuelta his to lose from earliest point ever in his 10 Grand Tours to date

Tadej Pogacar with the rainbow jersey holds his arms out on the podium
Tadej Pogacar leads the Vuelta a España by over three minutes after stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In just three days of racing in the Vuelta a España, Tadej Pogačar has held the GC leader's jersey from stage 1 and has the lead in the mountains and the points classification. He's scored two victories - one each in a time trial, a difficult mountain stage, and took third place in a reduced bunch sprint. He has over three minutes on his closest rival in the GC standings.

By anybody's standards, even his own almost absurdly high ones, Pogačar, and by extension UAE Team Emirates-XRG - who are also, unsurprisingly, the top squad in the teams classification - are operating in a league of their own at this year's Vuelta a España. In the process, they are turning the Vuelta into a very different affair than is usual.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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