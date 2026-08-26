'There was never a sign that he was struggling' – Primož Roglič dispels doubts as he moves up to second overall at Vuelta a España on first mountain test

News
By
Published

Four-time winner reiterates that 'a couple of weeks ago I couldn't ride the bike' as impressive performance in Andorra puts him closest to Pogačar

Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe climbing the Coll d&#039;Ordino during stage 4 of the 2026 Vuelta a España to Andorra la Vella (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Roglič looked somewhat back to his best as he followed moves on the climbs during stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Tadej Pogačar dominating the first high mountain stage of this year's Vuelta a España was almost a certainty, what was far from guaranteed was how four-time race winner and Slovenian compatriot Primož Roglič was going to perform, having been hit by a driver in training just three weeks before the first stage.

But after 104km of brutal up-and-down racing on stage 4, featuring three first-category climbs in Andorra, Roglič dispelled much of the doubts surrounding his shape, finishing well down on Pogačar, yes, but proving he is more than ready for the podium battle.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.