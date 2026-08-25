Are circuit races the answer to greater safety? Visma team boss Plugge suggests major changes as he calls for UCI action following death of Finlay Tarling

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Dutchman says 'if cycling from A to B over public roads over 200 kilometers is no longer feasible, then we must ride laps'

Team Visma-Lease a Bike General Manager Richard Plugge gives a press conference ahead of the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, the opening race of the Flemish classic one-day races season, in Deerlijk, on February 26, 2026. (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER / Belga / AFP via Getty Images) / Belgium OUT
Plugge speaking during a press conference earlier in the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the death of teenager Finlay Tarling earlier this month, Visma-Lease a Bike team boss Richard Plugge has called for the sport as a whole to take more serious action and potentially consider radical changes to ensure a similar incident doesn't happen again.

Tarling died during stage 8 of the Volta a Portugal in a collision with a vehicle that had entered the closed race route. In response to the tragic incident, tributes poured in for the 19-year-old Welshman and a fundraiser set up in his memory to help young people in Wales get into cycling received significant donations.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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