X-Tools 18-piece tool kit still half price as Cyber Monday sales kick off

This Wiggle Cyber Monday deal has been floating around for a few days now and has been an extremely popular choice among Cyclingnews readers. The X-Tools 18-piece tool kit is an ideal starting point for anyone looking to begin building up an at-home bicycle mechanic's workshop or just as an upgrade to your current tools, and includes a chain whip, a pedal spanner, screwdrivers, Allen keys and a crank extractor – all now 50 per cent off at Wiggle.

As we roll into Cyber Monday and the Christmas trees begin springing up around your neighbourhood, you mightn't be shopping for yourself, rather you're thinking of the cyclist in your life. For the price, this tool kit is a great Christmas gift for a beginner cyclist or one who's looking for a few extra tools in the shed. The quality of X-Tools won't match that of Park Tool or the super-spendy Silca, but for a beginner, a home-mechanic, or someone who could do with a spare set of travel-tools, this X-Tools kit is a safe bet.

X-Tools Bike Tool Kit | 50% off at Wiggle USA

Was $65.99 | Now $32.99

Get the 18-piece X-Tools bike tool kit for just $32.99 this Cyber Monday, saving a massive 50 per cent on its $65.99 RRP at Wiggle USA.View Deal

X-Tools Bike Tool Kit | 50% off at Wiggle UK

Was £49.99 | Now £24.99

Get the 18-piece X-Tools Bike Tool Kit for just £24.99 this Cyber Monday, saving a massive 50 per cent on its £49.99 RRP at Wiggle UK.View Deal

Coming complete with its own carry case, the tool kit is also ideal to take away with you in your car to any race, sportive or gravel-riding weekend, ensuring that any maintenance, tweaks or repairs can be handled with ease.

Also included are cassette and bottom-bracket tools, cone spanners, tyre levers and a chain tool, while the tool kit is just part of a huge range of X-Tools bike tools and equipment available at Wiggle, which also includes bike work stands and bike-storage solutions.

Click on the Cyber Monday deal above for a closer look at the 18-piece tool kit, or check out Wiggle's full X-Tools range. Or check out our full round-up of the Wiggle Cyber Monday deals.

