Where else to find cycling sales this Amazon Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day sales have officially begun, and we're happy to report that there are, in fact, some very good deals for cyclists. However, we're also very conscious that Amazon's portfolio of cycling tech is limited at best, especially when compared to dedicated cycling retailers such as Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Competitive Cyclist, Jenson, and co.

We're also acutely aware of a few genuinely awful deals where Amazon is, for some reason, claiming inflated retail prices then discounting them to a 'sale price' that sits above the actual recommended retail price of the product in question. More on those in a moment.

If you want to check out the deals we've found in the Amazon sale, and also want to heed our expert advice on which deals to avoid and which are worth considering, then check out our Amazon Prime Day deals roundups:

Whether you set your alarm to wake up early this morning to shop the Prime Day deals, only to find your shopping list devoid of discounts. Or if you simply prefer not to shop at Amazon but still want to save money on your next cycling-based purchase, then you're in luck.

The below roundup of retailers compiles our trusted retailers that cater to lycra-clad two-wheel enthusiasts like us.

Jenson USA is one of many online retailers that has a permanent sale. At the time of writing, it spans over 1000 products covering everything from energy gels to electric mountain bikes.

Competitive Cyclist is one of the largest cycling retailers in the US. Their sale is live and includes everything from downhill mountain bikes to time trial bikes and a whole host of tech in between.

BackCountry is partnered with Competitive Cyclist but has a wider offering outside of cycling. Many of the cycling deals are replicated, but if you're shopping for other things too, you can get up to 85% off in their cycling sale.

ProBikeKit has a permanent clearance covering everything from top to toe - caps to cleats. Their twin pack tyre deals are always popular, and their wheelset deals offer some of the biggest savings we've seen.

Rei is an outdoor retailer based in the USA. Its offering extends well beyond the world of two wheels, but of course it's the cycling tech we're interested in, and with deals on shoes, helmets, accessories and more, it's not one to miss.

Gear sells a whole host of outdoor gear, but its cycling offering is what's interesting to us, such as its collection of Rudy Project helmets and sunglasses.

Gear Coop has a huge cycling section within its sales, including Giro shoes and Look pedals with handsome discounts.

Clever Training is the go-to place for all-things fitness training. With everything from turbo trainers to track pumps, the Clever Training sale has discounts on brands such as Garmin, Kryptonite, Oakley and more.

Moosejaw isn't a dedicated cycling retailer, but it sells a range of venerable brands. There's a heap of bikes on sale, including gravel, road, and electric commuting bikes. Best of all, there's an extra 15% off everything with the discount code: PIZZABAGEL - no joke.

Tree Fort Bikes has a range of road, gravel and mountain bikes on offer, including a number of bikes from Salsa, Surly and Giant.

Walmart might be a left-field inclusion in this list, and we certainly wouldn't recommend a typical supermarket bike, but Walmart has a huge range of electronics, a lot of which are useful to us cyclists. GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift, Garmin computers, or even razors to keep your legs silky smooth.

Rapha isn't running a specific sale but in its Archive Sale, you can get half price on replica EF Pro Cycling kit. Check out our Rapha deals roundup for more.

Wiggle is one of the world's largest online cycling shops, supplying over 70 countries with cycling deals.

Chain Reaction Cycles is owned by Wiggle, and therefore shares many of the same cycling deals as well as an international audience.

Evans cycles is one of the oldest cycling retailers in the world, it is a British company that services the world via its online store. For even more deals, check out our Evans Cycles deals.

Tredz is another British retailer with international delivery options and a range of great cycling deals.

Rutland Cycling is yet another British retailer that operates internationally.

Tweeks Cycles is more UK-focussed, but there are still some great deals worth checking out.

Hargroves Cycles is a retailer based in the UK and regularly discounts road and gravel bikes.

Cyclestore, one of the UK's lesser-known retailers, often has Specialized products at the best available price.

Leisure Lakes is another UK retailer. With 11 stores, it's a relatively well-known franchise, and will happily ship overseas.

Halfords is discounting all sorts of cycling products. We'd typically recommend against their bikes, but for electronics and tools, you can't go far wrong.

