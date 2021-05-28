Memorial Day bike sales: Where to find the best cycling sales

The Memorial Day sales consist of a weekend of discounted prices across North America - no matter what you're shopping for, it's likely you'll find a deal this weekend, and here at Cyclingnews, it's the Memorial Day bike sales that have piqued our interests.

Cycling, both as a sport and as a mode of transport is on the rise as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as lockdown measures begin to ease, with fewer cars on the road and the risks involved with busy public transport, more and more people are jumping on a bike to get around town or get to work.

Whether this describes you or not, the Memorial Day bike sales present an opportunity to pick up a new bike and save money in the process, but where exactly can the best bike deals be found? That's where we come in.

Below, you will find our pick of the online cycling retailers that will be taking part in the Memorial Day bike sales this weekend.

Alternatively, you can browse our pick of the best Memorial Day cycling deals, where we've hand-chosen over 80 specific deals from the Memorial Day sales.

Jenson USA is going huge with this year's Memorial Day bike sale. Over 400 products are discounted across road, mountain biking and gravel, including options for both men and women.

Competitive Cyclist is one of the largest cycling retailers in the US. Their Memorial Day bike sale is live and includes downhill mountain bikes, time trial bikes and everything in between.

BackCountry is partnered with Competitive Cyclist but has a wider offering outside of cycling. Many of the cycling deals are replicated, but if you're shopping for other things too, you can get up to 50% off in their Memorial Day sale.

ProBikeKit is calling it a 'spring sale', and with it comes 70% off. There are deals on twin packs of tyres, wheelsets, as well as a range of clothing.

Rei is an outdoor retailer based in the USA. Instead of a Memorial Day sale, they are running an anniversary sale this weekend - call it what you will, a deal is ideal.

Gear sells a whole host of outdoor gear, but its cycling offering is what's interesting to us, such as these Smith Optics Flywheel glasses on sale.

Gear Coop has a huge cycling section within its Memorial Day sales, including Giro shoes and Look pedals with handsome discounts.

Seshday has up to 80% off in its Memorial Day sale. It's not all cycling, but there's a good portion of tech that cyclists of both road and mountain bike disciplines will get excited about.

Clever Training is the go-to place for all-things fitness training. With everything from turbo trainers to track pumps, the Clever Training Memorial Day sale has discounts on brands such as Garmin, Suunto, Topeak and more.

Moosejaw isn't a dedicated cycling retailer, but it sells a range of venerable brands. There's a heap of bikes on sale, including gravel, road, and electric commuting bikes.

Eastern Mountain Sports is another outdoor retailer that also sells cycling products. You can save up to 60% on cycling gear, although they don't sell bikes.

Tree Fort Bikes has a range of road, gravel and mountain bikes on offer, including a number of bikes from Salsa, Surly and Giant.

Alchemy Bikes currently has its 'roll into summer sale' and with it comes $1000 off select bikes and $1500 off the ARKTOS 27.5.

Walmart might be a left-field inclusion in this list, and we certainly wouldn't recommend a typical supermarket bike, but Walmart has a huge range of electronics, a lot of which are useful to us cyclists. GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift, Garmin computers, or even some new clippers to keep your legs silky smooth.

Amazon, like Walmart above, is far from a cycling retailer, but there's little the world's largest retailer doesn't sell. Treat yourself to a coffee machine, pop it next to your new Feedback Sports bike stand, and never pay for a bike mechanic again.

Memorial Day bike sales deals roundup