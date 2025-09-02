How to watch the Tour of Britain: Live streams, TV coverage

Watch the Tour of Britain 2025 as Geraint Thomas makes his final bow in a field that also features Remco Evenepoel, with all the details here on live streams, TV coverage, and how you can watch the Tour of Britain for free in the UK.

In a nutshell ► Dates: September 2-7, 2025 ► UK: ITV4/ITVX or TNT Sports/Discovery+ ► US: Max ► Free: ITV (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The 2025 Tour of Britain starts in East Suffolk on Tuesday September 2 and finishes on Sunday September 7 in Cardiff, where huge crowds are expected to celebrate Geraint Thomas' final pedal strokes as a professional rider.

In between, we have a typically undulating British course that takes in a punchy finish at Burton Dassett on stage 4 and a longer summit finish on the Tumble in Wales on stage 5.

Wondering where and how you can tune in? We have you covered right here in this guide, which explains Tour of Britain viewing options across the world, as well as how you can watch for free, and how you can get your usual coverage from anywhere with a VPN.

Can I watch the Tour of Britain for free?

You can watch the Tour of Britain for free in the host country of the UK, where public broadcaster ITV holds rights, and where the race itself is hosting a live stream on YouTube.

► ITV: You can watch the action on ITV4 on terrestrial television, or ITVX if you're streaming online.

► YouTube: Head to the Tour of Britain YouTube channel and hit play.

Coverage is geo-restricted in both cases to the United Kingdom.

Watch the Tour of Britain from anywhere

Away from home during the Tour of Britain? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a moment.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that effectively alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

NordVPN: 70% off + 3 months FREE Not only can you save over 70% on two-year plans, you can also get an extra three months thrown in on top. NordVPN comes with 24/7 support, a money-back guarantee.

Where to watch the Tour of Britain in the UK

Fans in the UK face a choice for watching the Tour of Britain: ITV or TNT Sports / Discovery+.

Traditional TV viewers will find each stage live on ITV4. For those watching online, a simulcast is on the ITVX free streaming platform. Cost: free

Most stages are live on one of TNT Sports' main TV channels, but not the final stage. For that you'll have to stream online via Discovery+, which has a feed for every stage. Cost: £30.99/month.

Where to watch the Tour of Britain in the US

Fans in the USA can watch the Tour of Britain Men on the streaming service, HBO Max.

All stages are streaming live and plans start from $16.99 for the packages that get you live cycling.

Can I watch the Tour of Britain in Canada?

There is no coverage of the Tour of Britain in Canada. Cycling streaming service FloBikes has almost the entire calendar locked down in Canada, but the Tour of Britain is a rare absentee.

Can I watch the Tour of Britain in Australia?

As with Canada, there is no broadcaster in Australia for the 2025 Tour of Britain.