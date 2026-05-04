'I've stepped up from last year' – Second place for Florian Lipowitz at Tour of Romandie provides extra lift toward Tour de France

Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) taking to the podium with second overall at the 2026 Tour de Romandie

Florian Lipowitz may not have been able to challenge Tadej Pogačar at the Tour de Romandie, but just as the UAE Emirates-XRG rider was, as usual, on a level of his own, so too was the Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe rider who was clearly the best of the rest.

Lipowitz finished the six days of racing by snaring another stage runner-up spot, as while he may have been facing off against the fiercely in-form world champion, he was still quite prepared to throw down the gauntlet through the final kilometres of racing at the 2026 Tour de Romandie.

"I felt really good throughout the stage," he said in a team statement. "When we hit the final five kilometres, I thought I should make a small move to see what the other guys would do. I took a chance, and I ended up together with Tadej."

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No one else could follow. Still Pogačar was clearly unshakeable and pulled out a three second gap with the sprint to the line but the rest of his Tour de Romandie GC rivals just drifted further behind.

That meant after the final uphill finish to Leysin, Lipowitz walked away with three runner-up stage positions and second overall, just 42 seconds behind Pogačar and with a gap of more than two minutes to third-placed Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious).

"In the end, I can be really happy and proud of how this week went. The team gave me huge support, and I think we raced really well," Lipowitz said. "I was really happy to be there with Tadej and to have the chance to compete against him. Congrats to him for another win. I’m still super proud of how we raced today."

It is the third time on the overall podium of a tour this season for the 25-year-old, who finished third at the Tour de France last year, and it bodes well for July this time where he is set to ride alongside Remco Evenepoel.

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"From Catalunya on it went really well training-wise and also from race to race I felt better." Lipowitz told Cycling Pro Net after the final stage.

"Definitely I think I've stepped up from last year and we just need to continue with the things we are doing. I'm looking now forward to having some rest and then build up to the Tour but for sure these three podiums give some confidence for the Tour."

What's more, it wasn't the only sign of positive things to come on display for the team with 21-year-old Australian neo-pro Luke Tuckwell taking sixth overall.