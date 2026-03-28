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How to watch In Flanders Fields 2026 – Live streams, TV channels for the new Gent-Wevelgem

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All the broadcast information for one of the biggest cobbled Classics on March 29

The chase group on the Kemmelberg at Gent-Wevelgem 2023


(Image credit: Chris Auld)
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Watch In Flanders Fields - from Middelkerke to Wevelgem on Sunday March 29 for one of the biggest cobbled Classics of the Spring, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

In Flanders Fields: Key information

► Date: Sunday 29 March, 2025 (men & women)

Location: Flanders, Belgium

► Category: UCI WorldTour / Women's WorldTour

TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, HBO Max (UK) | FloBikes (US & Canada) | SBS (Australia)

Free stream: SBS On Demand (Australia) | Sporza (Belgium)

Watch from anywhere: Try