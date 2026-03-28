How to watch In Flanders Fields 2026 – Live streams, TV channels for the new Gent-Wevelgem

Watch In Flanders Fields - from Middelkerke to Wevelgem on Sunday March 29 for one of the biggest cobbled Classics of the Spring, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

In Flanders Fields: Key information ► Date: Sunday 29 March, 2025 (men & women) ► Location: Flanders, Belgium ► Category: UCI WorldTour / Women's WorldTour ► TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, HBO Max (UK) | FloBikes (US & Canada) | SBS (Australia) ► Free stream: SBS On Demand (Australia) | Sporza (Belgium) ► Watch from anywhere: Try