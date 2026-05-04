'I have something to tell you…' Paul Seixas confirms he will ride the 2026 Tour de France
19-year-old French super talent to take on Tadej Pogačar in July
Paul Seixas and his Decathlon CMA CGM team have confirmed that he will race this year's Tour de France.
The 19-year-old Frenchman announced his decision in a social media video of the moment he told his grandparents the news.
Seixas is expected to try to challenge Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard on his Grand Tour debut.
The hopes and expectations are high, especially in France, but Seixas has shown his special talents, especially in recent months, by winning Itzulia Basque Country stage race and La Flèche Wallonne. He has been the only rider able to go with Pogačar's attack and finished second to the Slovenian in both Strade Bianche and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.
"J’ai quelque chose à vous annoncer…" "I have something to tell you..."#DECATHLONCMACGMTEAM - @Decathlon @cmacgm @van_rysel pic.twitter.com/kcKzR4hBIoMay 4, 2026
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Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).
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