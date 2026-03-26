How to watch the E3 Saxo Classic 2026 – Live streams, TV channels for the cobbled Classic

Mathieu van der Poel on the cobbled road to victory at the 2025 E3 Saxo Classic

Watch the 2026 E3 Saxo Classic as the men's peloton heads to Flanders for a major cobbled showdown ahead of the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

The 2026 race will bring plenty of the top cobbled Classics contenders together on a challenging 206.5km route on the cobbles and hills around Harelbeke.

16 major climbs, including the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg, and 10 cobbled sectors pack the route of the major WorldTour Classic, often seen as a 'mini Tour of Flanders'.

Watch out for the likes of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), and Biniam Girmay (NSN), among the stellar field of Classics stars contending for victory.

The E3 Saxo Classic is being broadcast all over the world, with TV coverage and live streaming options in the UK, US, and Canada, so read on for all the details on how to watch the race wherever you are in the world.

E3 Saxo Classic 2026 free live stream

You can watch the 2026 E3 Saxo Classic for free on Australian streaming platform SBS – with English commentary.

You can also catch the race live on Belgian streaming service Sporza for that local feel.

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Where can I watch the E3 Saxo Classic in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the 2026 E3 Saxo Classic through TNT Sports and Discovery+.

TV viewers will find the action on TNT Sports, with live streaming available on the Discovery+ platform. Please note that from 26 March, HBO Max will be the new home of cycling on TNT Sports.

You can add TNT Sports to an existing pay-TV package with the likes of Sky and Virgin, or you can sign up to Discovery+ to stream instantly for £30.99 per month.

How to watch the E3 Saxo Classic 2026 in the US

The E3 Saxo Classic is being aired by HBO Max in the United States. Plans start from $18.49 per month for a package that includes live cycling.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you might find it easier to sign up to Max via Prime.

How to watch the E3 Saxo Classic in Canada

For Canadian viewers, FloBikes is your port of call to watch the E3 Saxo Classic.

A subscription will set you back CAN$203.88 for the year or CAN$39.99 on a monthly basis. FloBikes customers in the US will be blocked from this one - they only have the rights in Canada.

How to watch the E3 Saxo Classic in Australia for free

Fans in Australia can watch the E3 Saxo Classic through SBS.

Both races are being live streamed on the SBS On Demand platform, which is a free service for those in Australia.