La Vuelta Femenina penalties, fines and yellow cards

The 2026 Vuelta Femenina continued on Monday with a stage to San Cibrao das Viñas, won by Shari Bossuyt (AG Insurance-Soudal) and continues until Saturday for a showdown on the Angliru to decide the first Grand Tour of the year.

Now, the race is obviously about one thing – the racing – but in stage races, there are also lots of chances for more negative rewards: penalties.

With hours of racing every day and some of the biggest fields of the year, the Grand Tours often see several penalties handed out, which are all listed in the race jury's communiqué after each stage.

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These can be for things as simple as dropping litter outside of the designated zone, or as serious as riding dangerously in a sprint. Punishments can range from small fines and point or time deductions to yellow cards or in really serious cases, disqualification.

Penalties can be given to riders and staff alike, and also to other members of the race convoy, like media motorbikes.

Yellow cards are no longer a new system, but as a reminder, they are handed out alongside penalties, and if you get more than one in the same race, you are disqualified and suspended for seven days. Three in 30 days equals a 14 day suspension, and six in a year means a 30-day suspension – though this hasn't happened to anyone yet.

In the Vuelta, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime was the first to receive a fine/penalty for an irregular sprint on stage 2.

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Here is our list of all the penalties incurred during La Vuelta Femenina.

La Vuelta Femenina 2026 penalties

Stage 1

None

Stage 2