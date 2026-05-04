La Vuelta Femenina penalties, fines and yellow cards
All the rule infringements and punishments handed out in Spain
The 2026 Vuelta Femenina continued on Monday with a stage to San Cibrao das Viñas, won by Shari Bossuyt (AG Insurance-Soudal) and continues until Saturday for a showdown on the Angliru to decide the first Grand Tour of the year.
Now, the race is obviously about one thing – the racing – but in stage races, there are also lots of chances for more negative rewards: penalties.
With hours of racing every day and some of the biggest fields of the year, the Grand Tours often see several penalties handed out, which are all listed in the race jury's communiqué after each stage.Article continues below
These can be for things as simple as dropping litter outside of the designated zone, or as serious as riding dangerously in a sprint. Punishments can range from small fines and point or time deductions to yellow cards or in really serious cases, disqualification.
Penalties can be given to riders and staff alike, and also to other members of the race convoy, like media motorbikes.
Yellow cards are no longer a new system, but as a reminder, they are handed out alongside penalties, and if you get more than one in the same race, you are disqualified and suspended for seven days. Three in 30 days equals a 14 day suspension, and six in a year means a 30-day suspension – though this hasn't happened to anyone yet.
In the Vuelta, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime was the first to receive a fine/penalty for an irregular sprint on stage 2.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Here is our list of all the penalties incurred during La Vuelta Femenina.
La Vuelta Femenina 2026 penalties
Stage 1
- None
Stage 2
- Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-ProTime) - Irregular sprint, -18 in points classification, 200 CHF fine, yellow card and relegation to last place in her group (36th)
Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.