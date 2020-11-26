Three accessories every new cyclist should look for this Black Friday
These are the three essential things we think you should get if you're just starting out on two wheels
Black Friday is just hours away now, and retailers everywhere are dropping prices left, right and centre. However, if you're a new cyclist you may not need all the latest high-end tech that you'll find in our roundup of the best Black Friday bike deals. You need to get the basics down first.
To save you the trouble of trawling through hundreds of web pages for potential deals that are actually relevant to you, we've rounded up the best deals on the three most essential accessories you need as a new cyclist.
1. Helmet
First things first, it's highly recommended (and a legal requirement in some areas) to wear a helmet while cycling. It can be confusing to navigate the many different types of helmets that are out there right now, so to keep things simple we've rounded up what we think are the best road bike helmets and best commuter helmets that you can currently find discounted in the Black Friday sales.
Bern FL-1 Pave urban helmet | 25% off at REI
Was $99.99 | Now $74.73
If you're looking for a new helmet for commuting, this skate-inspired FL-1 Pave lid from Bern is 25% off at REI in four colours in size S and M. With plenty of air vents, lightweight webbing straps and a Boa 360 retention system, it's a comfortable and great looking urban helmet.View Deal
Lazer Blade + | 25% off at Moosejaw
Was $119.95 | Now $89.96
The Lazer Blade+ is the poster child for trickle-down technology, and for good reason. If you want something to commute in that also gives you bang for your buck, the Blade+ provides exceptional venting, has the uber-comfy Roll-Sys retention system, and comes with a MIPS liner for rotational impact protection.
View Deal
Lazer Blade + | Up to 27% off at Tredz
Was £69.99 | Now from £43.99
Thanks to trickle-down technology, Lazer's Blade+ has many of the things we love about the Z1, without the sizable price tag. If you wear a size small, Tredz has knocked 27% off the price — if not, there's a smaller discount available.
Kask Protone Grand Tour | 50% off at Wiggle
Was £199.00 | Now from £99.00
The semi-aero Kask Protone is among the best road bike helmets we've tested and it's now available at £99.00 in Black-Blue. There are also three Grand Tour colourways to honour the Tour, Giro and Vuelta, plus varying discounts on the Team Sky and Team Ineos options.
View Deal
Kask Valegro helmet | 44% off at Wiggle
Was £179.00 | Now £99.00
This is the best price we've ever seen on this product in the UK. This light and airy helmet has been worn to Grand Tour success by Team Ineos, and it's a great all-rounder for cyclists of all disciplines. View Deal
2. Lights
If you're cycling all year round, then inevitably you're going to get caught out after dark. A good set of lights - white for the front, red for the rear - will not only help you stay visible at all times of the day, but will also help you see where you're going when you're cycling through unlit areas in the dark.
See.Sense Ace Light Set | 36% off at ProBikeKit
Was $106.49 | Now $67.99
These award-winning Ace lights from See.Sense detect changes in your movement and automatically respond in a way that helps you stay as visible as possible. From increasing the speed of flashing, to making the light shine brighter, you can be sure of your road visibility on dark evenings.View Deal
Niterider Lumina Micro 900 And Sabre 110 Combo | 25% off at Competitive Cyclist
Was $99.99 | Now $74.99
This set of lights from Niterider offer excellent visibility and brightness for commuting and cycling all year round. The headlight puts out a maximum of 900 lumens across five output modes, while the rear emits 110 lumens maximum over four modes. Both are USB rechargeable and come with a limited lifetime manufacturer warranty.View Deal
Lezyne Micro Drive 600XL & KTV Light Set | 30% off at ProBikeKit
Was £65.00 | Now £45.99
These rather simple lights from Lezyne offer impressive brightness and durability. The front offers up to 600 lumens and nine output modes, while the rear outs out up to 10 lumens and five output modes. Both feature an integrated USB stick for easy charging.View Deal
See.Sense Ace Light Set | 25% off at ProBikeKit
Was £80.00 | Now £59.99
See.Sense's award-winning Ace lights are clever in that they automatically detect your movement and respond accordingly. When you slow down at a junction or filter through traffic, for example, it begins to flash brighter and faster. They come with many other great features as well, and are a steal at this price.View Deal
3. Lock
It's crucial to have a good quality lock that's going to protect your precious steed from theft. Whether you're quickly popping to the shops, or leaving your bike locked outside overnight, you should get something that's got a high security rating and is robust enough to withstand most opportunists' efforts.
Abus Bordo UGrip Lite Mini 6055 85cm | 28% off at Competitive Cyclist
Was $84.99 | Now $60.85
The Abus Bordo folding lock range is hugely popular because these locks are easy to carry around - you can attach them to a bottle cage mount on your frame - they're resistant to the most common tools carried by thieves, and they're very durable. Right now you can save almost a third off the 85cm version.View Deal
Hiplok Homie Hardened Steel Chain Lock | 25% off at Competitive Cyclist
Was $144.99 | Now $108.35
If you prefer something that you can wear around your waist, and that feels hefty and rugged, you might opt for a chain lock like the Hiplok Homie. It can be wrapped around multiple bikes, which makes it useful when cycling with friends or family, and at home it can be used as heavy duty security.View Deal
Hiplok Spin Wearable Chain Lock | 40% off at Wiggle
Was £34.99 | Now £20.99
A more budget-friendly and lightweight option from Hiplok is the Spin, another wearable chain lock that features a secure combination lock and is designed specifically to be worn comfortably around the waist while cycling.View Deal
Abus Granit X-Plus 540 D-Lock | 17% off at Tredz
Was £109.99 | Now £91.99
One of the top-ranking locks on our list of the best bike locks, we'd be remiss not to include this Tredz Black Friday deal on the Abus Granit X-Plus 540. Incredibly tough, and built from the highest quality materials, it's a veritable juggernaut to keep your pride and joy safe.View Deal
Quick Black Friday deals
Today's best deals: USA
- Competitive Cyclist: 60% off Assos S.J.Blitzfeder rain jacket
$189.00| $74.95
- Rei: Cannondale Topstone Ultegra RX 2
$3,300.00| $2,804.73 | 15% off
- Wiggle: Assos UMA GT Summer LS Jersey | 51% off at just $59.04
- Jenson USA: Giro Empire ACC shoes
$300.00| $104.99 | 65% off
- Chain Reaction Cycles: LifeLine 18-piece tool kit
$73.99| $49.99 | 32% off
- Velocio: Signature Softshell jacket with 40% off
$299.00| $179.00
- ProBikeKit: Continental GP5000 road tyre
$79.49| $47.99 | 39% off
- Wiggle: Fizik R4B Road Shoes
$200.00| $114.00 | 43% off
Today's best deals: UK
- Wiggle: Garmin Edge 1030 cycling computer with 40% off
£499.99| £299.99
- ProBikeKit: 300-lumen rear Lezyne light for under £35.00
- Tredz: Blackburn Mag 5 turbo trainer | was £139.99, now £125.99 | 10% off
- Wiggle: Muc-Off Cleaning kit | 40% off at just £17.99
- Chain Reaction Cycles: Endura MTR Shell Jacket
£139.99| £76.99 | 45% off
- Rutland Cycling: 36% off Moon Storm & Nebula lightset
£109.99| £69.99
- Wiggle: 35% off Prime carbon wheels, tyres and tubeless sealant at £499.99
