These Black Friday Vitus deals are the best bike deals I've seen all year, and they're selling fast!

Black Friday takes a bit of sifting through to find the best deals. We've got years of practice collectively here at Cyclingnews, and we think we've found the bike deals of the year thanks to the Wiggle Black Friday sale.

There's a few bikes from Vitus that we already rate extremely highly even before a discount has been applied, so much so that a couple of them were worthy of an award in the Cyclingnews Awards this year.

There's a few bikes from Vitus that we already rate extremely highly even before a discount has been applied, so much so that a couple of them were worthy of an award in the Cyclingnews Awards this year.

The pick of the bunch from my perspective is the Venon Evo, in whatever package you can stretch to. I've tested it in both its road guise and its gravel one - it's the exact same frameset for each - and both genuinely blew me away, especially considering the price. The road version was agile, comfortable, and very well equipped, and the gravel spec was, for the price, the best race-oriented gravel bike I've ridden all year.

It's easy to try and game the system and wait to see if the price gets better, but given how half the Vitus road and gravel range is already completely sold out I really don't recommend that you dilly dally - most of the deals below are available in at least a couple of sizes, but pretty soon I reckon they'll be gone.

Up to 40% off Vitus Venon Evo-GR Rival

USA: $3,699.99 $2,699.99 at Wiggle

UK: £2999.99 £1799.99 at Wiggle



A bigger discount in the UK, but still not to be sniffed at in the States. Available for now in the complete range of sizes, the carbon Venon Evo do-it-all chassis is kitted out with a Rival mechanical groupset, and the same tyres as the top of the range model. Sensibly routed cables keep maintainence costs down, and in-house finishing kit help with the value too. If you're after either a gravel bike or an all road bike fof around $2,000/£2,000 this is absolutely an option that sits near the top of the pile. The UK price is borderline astonishing for the amount of bike you get for the money.

Up to 23% off Vitus Venon EVO-GR Rival AXS

USA: $4,099.00 $3,499.99 at Wiggle

UK: £3,499.99 £2,699.99 at Wiggle



If you can spend a little more over the EVO-GR Rival we really think it's worth it, though here only the larger end of the spectrum of sizes are still available. For the extra cash you get deeper, more aerodynamic rims, aero handlebars that we really loved the shape of, and crucially electronic shifting too, which comes in so handy when things get mucky.

Up to 26% off Vitus Venon EVO-GR Force AXS

USA: $4899.99 $3679.99 at Wiggle

UK: £4299.99 £3199.99 at Wiggle



Got a little more budget to spare? Well, the Force version is also on offer. The only change between this and the Rival AXS version above is the groupset and the colour, but this one is available in a slightly better range of sizes. With the money you save you could easily buy a decent set of road wheels and tyres and have a bike that can do more or less anything very well indeed.

Up to 25% off Vitus Venon EVO-RS Force AXS

USA: $5099.99 at Wiggle

UK: £4399.99 £3299.99 at Wiggle



Sadly not on offer in the states, though I do reckon it's a good deal even at full price. It's the exact same frame as the gravel bike above, but specced up as a killer all-road bike. The Michelin Power Cup tyres are excellent, the groupset is brilliant at this price point, and while the wheels are alloy they still ride extremely well. Slap a set of gravel wheels on and you've got a very interesting proposition.

Up to 35% off Vitus Vitesse EVO Rival AXS

USA: $3999.00 $2999.99 at Wiggle

UK: £3499.99 £2279.99 at Wiggle



Already showing as 'low stock' in the States, the Vitesse is a road bike through and through, unlike the Venon, which can do both road and gravel. If you aren't that fussed about getting off the beaten track and want a dedicated road machine then this is an absolute bargain. For under £3000/$3000 you get a carbon frame, sensible cable routing, excellent tyres, and wireless SRAM Rival shifting. For an extra £600 though I think the Force version below is a better deal, as not only do you get a better groupset, you also get deeper carbon wheels and an aero handlebar. In the states the price difference is less stark, so things even out.

Up to 34% off Vitus Vitesse EVO Force AXS

USA: $4899.00 $3599.99 at Wiggle

UK: £4399.99 £2899.99 at Wiggle



Oddly only the largest size is discounted in the states, but across the board on both sides of the Atlantic most sizes are sold out. If you can fit one of these it's probably the best value road bike going that we've seen so far. You get a carbon frame, carbon wheels, aero handlebar, brilliant tyres, wireless shifting.. all for under £3k!!

Up to 36% off Vitus Vitesse EVO Red AXS

USA: $6599.99 $4499.99 at Wiggle

UK: £5499.99 £3499.99 at Wiggle



To get a top of the line, SRAM Red equipped carbon roas bike with deep section wheels, quality rubber, and an aero cockpit for under $4500 is simply staggering. Sure, the middle sizes are all gone, but I'm genuinely shocked there are any left in any size - this is a mad deal; the extra $2k saved can get you a whole extra bike!

Up to 46% off Vitus ZX-1 EVO Rival AXS

USA: $4199.00 $2899.99 at Wiggle

UK: £3699.99 £1999.99 at Wiggle



I reckon if I told you that you could get a carbon aero bike, with aero bars, sensible cable routing, top end Michelin tyres and wireless SRAM shifting for under two grand you'd laugh at me, or assume it was some AliExpress knock off. Well, here it is my friends, and it's still available in almost all sizes.

Other Black Friday deals

USA Deals

UK Deals

Deal roundups