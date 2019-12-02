Science in Sport offers 50% off everything in Cyber Monday sales
Everything on the SiS website, including energy food and protein powders, all half-price for Cyber Monday, plus free gifts with each purchase
As part of Cyber Monday, Science in Sport have cut a huge 50 per cent off everything listed on their website. That includes energy gels and bars, various recovery and electrolyte powders, and supplement tablets - literally everything on offer.
The company is also offering a free bottle with all orders. And if that wasn't enough, they're also giving away six energy gels with orders that total over £25.00, plus a free 500g REGO rapid recovery protein tub with orders over £45.00.
SiS Mixed GO Isotonic Energy Gels - 20 Pack | 50% off at Science in Sport
Was £28.00 | Now £14.00
An easily digestible and quick supply of carbohydrate for energy during exercise, there are fove flavours of GO Isotonic Energy Gels in this pack.View Deal
SiS Whey Protein Tub - 1kg | 50% off at Science in Sport
Was £30.00 | Now £15.00
Whey protein supports lean muscle growth and maintenance, and with 30 scoops in this 1kg tub from Science in Sport, there's plenty of it to keep you going.View Deal
SIS GO Energy Bar Mini - 30 Pack| 50% off at Science in Sport
Was £35.00 | Now £17.50
These nutritious, easily digestible and high carbohydrate based snack made from fruits and other wholesome ingredients provide carbs during exercise.View Deal
SiS GO Electrolyte Powder - 1kg | 50% off at Science in Sport
Was £17.00 | Now £8.50
Get optimal hydration while on the move with SiS's GO Electrolyte Powder. Easy to mix with water, this helps to protect against cramp and maintain endurance performance while out on the bike.View Deal
There's also free delivery on orders over £35, so if you're running low on ride-food, or fuelling for your upcoming winter base miles then there's really no excuse not to grab something from Science in Sport this Cyber Monday.
That vast array of deals aren't all that's on offer for Cyber Monday though. We've tracked the best deals from around the web and have arranged them all in various hubs, from our general Cyber Monday bike deals roundup, which has a bit of everything, to our Cyber Monday road bikes hub and our Cyber Monday cycling clothing hub. Check them out before the deals end!
