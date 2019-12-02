Trending

Save over £30 on Garmin Edge 130 and HR bundle with Amazon Cyber Monday deal

Fantastic-value Garmin Edge 130 bike computer and heart rate monitor at a great price

Amazon UK's Cyber Monday deal sees the Garmin Edge 130 bike computer available with a heart-rate (HR) monitor for just £124.99, which is a saving of more than £30.00 on its £155.95 RRP.

The Garmin Edge 130 is a compact and simple-to-use bike computer that still has all the features you'd expect of a much higher-priced model. Add the heart-rate function thanks to the included HR strap and you've got a fun and functional training aid for your riding and racing.

Garmin Edge 130 and HR bundle | Save £30 at Amazon UK
Was £155.95 | Now £124.99
Save £30.00 on a feature-packed Garmin Edge 130 GPS-equipped bike computer, complete with HR strap, in this Cyber Monday bundle deal from Amazon.View Deal

The GPS functions include turn prompts and a 'breadcrumb map', which shows you where you've been, and you can download popular on- and off-road courses from the Garmin Connect community's Course Creator function, while the 1.8in display is easy to read in both bright sunlight and low-light conditions.

The display is also customisable and can show up to eight fields of information at one time, while the huge battery life – up to 15 hours – will see you through the longest of rides.

Check out Amazon's other Garmin computer and GoPro camera deals, and see the latest deals on all-things cycling for Cyber Monday at our Cyber Monday bike deals roundup.

