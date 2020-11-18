ProBikeKit partners with Campagnolo for limited edition Black Friday wheel deal
By Josh Croxton
Limited run of 500 black-edition Campagnolo Zonda wheels, GP5000 tyres and wheel bags
This Black Friday, cycling retailer ProBikeKit is set to announce an exclusive Black Friday wheel deal in collaboration with heritage cycling brand, Campagnolo, in a partnership that will see the creation of a limited run of 500 black-edition Campagnolo Zonda carbon clincher wheelsets.
However, for this week only, ProBikeKit is bundling the wheelsets with a pair of Continental GP5000 tyres, as well as two Campagnolo branded wheel bags to offer maximum value for money for its customers.
The bundle deal will be available until Friday 20th November via the links below, and with the inclusion of those additional extras, it equates to a discount of 24%, bringing the £659.97 bundle down to £499.99 (US $550 / AU $850).
The wheelset alone (without tyres and wheelbags) will then go live to the public on the official Black Friday date of November 27th.
View the deal at ProBikeKit USA
View the deal at ProBikeKit UK
The special edition wheelsets share the same performance benefits that earned the more-widely-available Zonda wheels a place in our guide to the best lightweight wheels, but they eschew the usual chrome logos in favour of a stealthy Black Friday appropriate darkened logos, as well as something for the Campagnolo fans, in the form of the retro-inspired winged wheel logo on the hubs.
At 1540g per pair, these aluminium clincher wheels are popular among riders looking for a mid-tier upgrade or durable and capable training wheel. In our mini-review, it gained plaudits for its stiffness, owing to its radially laced spokes and wide hub flange. They feature a SRAM/Shimano freehub, which while going against the desires of Campagnolo traditionalists, will undoubtedly open up this deal to a wider audience across the world.
Speaking of the collaboration, ProBikeKit's senior buyer Tom Lowe suggested this is the first of many collaborations from the brand. "It has been a privilege to partner with one of the most iconic brands in the industry on a limited-edition wheelset and shows the strength of our relationship with Campagnolo as a retailer," before adding "we're looking forward to continuing to bring exciting collaborations to market into 2021."
