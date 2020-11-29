Kit out your pain cave with our pick of the best Cyber Monday indoor cycling deals

Winter is just around the corner, so it makes sense to nab some quality Cyber Monday indoor cycling deals while they're still available. To many, indoor cycling may sound like a foreign concept but it's become an integral part of everyday life for the modern cyclist. Even prior to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting indoor-cycling boom, cyclists had used the turbo trainer to add structured sessions to their training plans in a bid to stay fit over the colder winter months.

Here at Cyclingnews, we're dedicated to helping our readers save money, and have scoured the internet to bring you the best Cyber Monday indoor cycling deals to get you started. While there is limited stock available on smart turbo trainers this year, with retailers and suppliers struggling to keep up with high demand, we've managed to pick out several Cyber Monday turbo trainer deals as well as other indoor-specific items such as clothing, shoes, laptops and heart rate monitors.

Blackburn Fluid | 21% off at ProBikeKit USA

Was $299.95 | Now $234.00

A fluid trainer with a progressive resistance curve. The Fluid is slightly quieter than the equivalent mag trainer and has unlimited levels of resistance. View Deal

Wahoo Kickr Core - reconditioned | Buy now direct from Wahoo

Now £599.99

If you live in the UK, the Kickr Core is sold out almost everywhere, but, Wahoo is showing stock of reconditioned units £599.99 — also eligible for the free year of SUF.

Elite Suito | $70 off at ProBikeKit with code TURBO70

Was $799.99 | Now $729.99

It's a small saving, but still it's money off on a brand-new turbo trainer when any kind of saving on a turbo trainer is rare. The Suito is the new mid-range smart turbo trainer from Elite, offering 15 per cent slope simulation and a maximum power output of 1900 watts. It comes with a Shimano cassette too, so it's easy to set up and get on Zwift.View Deal

Wahoo Kickr V5 | Buy at Wahoo, get SUF free for a year

Now $1,199.99

Back in August, Wahoo launched the fifth generation of its Kickr Smart trainer. The unit's guts are almost the same; however, the power accuracy has improved to +/-1 per cent, and the brand introduced automatic calibration - no more pre-ride spindown needed. Wahoo has added what it calls AXIS feet that introduce five degrees of side-to-side movement, which is designed to mimic riding outside. If you do pull the trigger on a Kickr from Wahoo, you will receive a free year of the Wahoo SUF Training app. View Deal

Nike SuperRep Cycle shoes | 25% off with code Shine2020

Was £104.95 | Now £78.75

The Nike SuperRep Cycle indoor cycling shoes cater to those looking for a comfortable, airy shoe that will make the indoor experience a bit more bearable. They're versatile enough in shape and adjustability to conform to most foot sizes/types and the fabric and sole seem to hold up well to repeated use. Available for both men and women.View Deal

Rapha Women's Pro Team Mesh Base Layer

Was £45.00 | Now £29.00

Designed with feedback from the professional riders of CANYON//SRAM, the Pro Team Mesh Base Layer is made using a highly breathable mesh fabric with is both lightweight and tight-fitting - ideal for indoor training and racing.View Deal

Assos T Equipe Evo Short | 20% off

Was $229.00 | Now $183.20

Assos recently overhauled the T Equipe Evo shorts to add a new performance-oriented insert, alongside incredible comfort and airflow, thanks to the ventilation holes which help those all-important sensitive areas get the cooling they need to stay happy and healthy after a full day on the saddle.View Deal

Wahoo Tickr Heart Rate Monitor | Buy now at REI

Now $50.00

With ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity, the new Tickr can connect to up to three Bluetooth devices at once and has two LED status lights to let you know when it's connected or has found a pulse. It's IPX 7 rated down to 5ft, so you can swim with it, and it's near-universally compatible with apps and devices.View Deal

