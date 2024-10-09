It's not all about Amazon Prime Day, some of the best winter cycling gear is discounted in the Competitive Cyclists clothing sale

Whilst a lot of focus has been on the Amazon Prime Day sales for the last day or so, there are still plenty of other good deals to be found out there at the moment.

Competitive Cyclist has a sizeable sale on at the moment and I've taken some time to take a look at some of the winter cycling kit on offer as we head into the fall and winter time, depending on where you live in the world. Sometimes the right piece of winter kit can really boost your motivation and get you out and on the bike.

Plenty of items in the sale feature in our Cyclingnews buyer's guides for men and women. This means they are items we have personally tested and highly regard. Items that make our buyers guide have beaten the competition are included in a best-of-the-best list.

Some of my own personal favourite winter kit is included here. The Rapha Pro Team Training bibtights and Castelli Perfetto jacket are two staples for me as the temperatures start to decline and I would recommend them to anyone.

Mens winter clothing deals

Rapha Pro Team Training bibtights: $250 $200 at Competitive Cyclist

For milder temperatures, these are my favourite bibtights. Incredibly light, super comfortable and deceptively warm, plus they are really stylish. On the Rapha site they are now the 'Pro Team lightweight tights' but are the same product. Featured in: Best cycling bibtights

Assos GT ULtraz bibtights: $299 $239 at Competitive Cyclist

Want to take things up a notch in cold weather? The GT Ultraz bibtights also feature in our best cycling bibtights guide. They comfortably sit amongst the warmest and most protective bibtights on the market. The 'Mille' classification means they have a slightly more relaxed fit for all-round riding.

Castelli Perfetto Ros 2: $309.99 $216.99 at Competitive Cyclist

A jacket that needs little introduction and is a firm favourite of many for winter and autumn riding. The Perfetto 2 is a highly capable jacket that works over quite a wide temperature and condition range. Wear it with a base layer in warmer temperatures, layer up underneath and it will look after you in sleet and snow.

Featured in: Best winter cycling jackets

Sportful Fiandre leg warmers: $74.95 $56.20 at Competitive Cyclist

The Sportful Fiandre leg warmers feature a DWR water-repellant coating that offers extra protection in the wet. It isn't totally waterproof, but will bump protection up another notch, great for faster tempo rides where there are showers or standing water. Featured in: Best legwarmers for cycling

Womens winter clothing deals

Castelli Perfetto RoS 2 Wind: $229 $92 at Competitive Cyclist

The short-sleeved version of the Perfetto RoS 2 is also heavily discounted currently with the bright Melon colour featuring 60% off in a couple of sizes. If you need some lighter protection pair this with arm warmers of a favourite long-sleeve base layer.

Castelli Unlimited Puffy vest: $249.99 $187.49 at Competitive Cyclist

The Unlimited Puffy vest features in our best cycling gilets buyers guide. It features warm Polartec Alpha insulation and is surprisingly water-resistant. I wore it for a rainy day in northern Italy this year. There is room for extra layers underneath and two rear pockets. Featured in: Best cycling gilets

MAAP Alt Road jersey: $215 $161.25 at Competitive Cyclist

A shorter sleeve jersey can be good for layering in winter or to keep you motivated when thinking ahead to warmer months. The MAAP Alt Road jersey is one of our hot picks for the best cycling jerseys, combining style and functionality.



Featured in: Best cycling jerseys

Gore-Tex Shakedry jacket: $300 $225 at Competitive Cyclist

Something of a curve ball to finish up with, the C7 Shake Dry jacket from Gore-Tex has been discontinued but is arguably the best rain jacket ever made. Superlight, with fantastic water resistance. If you want a quality rain jacket, grab one while they are still around as they're never going to be made again.

