It's not all about Amazon Prime Day, some of the best winter cycling gear is discounted in the Competitive Cyclists clothing sale
There are other places besides Amazon to stock up on capable winter cycling kit, we've found some of our top picks
Whilst a lot of focus has been on the Amazon Prime Day sales for the last day or so, there are still plenty of other good deals to be found out there at the moment.
Competitive Cyclist has a sizeable sale on at the moment and I've taken some time to take a look at some of the winter cycling kit on offer as we head into the fall and winter time, depending on where you live in the world. Sometimes the right piece of winter kit can really boost your motivation and get you out and on the bike.
Plenty of items in the sale feature in our Cyclingnews buyer's guides for men and women. This means they are items we have personally tested and highly regard. Items that make our buyers guide have beaten the competition are included in a best-of-the-best list.
Some of my own personal favourite winter kit is included here. The Rapha Pro Team Training bibtights and Castelli Perfetto jacket are two staples for me as the temperatures start to decline and I would recommend them to anyone.
Mens winter clothing deals
Rapha Pro Team Training bibtights: $250 $200 at Competitive Cyclist
For milder temperatures, these are my favourite bibtights. Incredibly light, super comfortable and deceptively warm, plus they are really stylish. On the Rapha site they are now the 'Pro Team lightweight tights' but are the same product.
Featured in: Best cycling bibtights
Assos GT ULtraz bibtights: $299 $239 at Competitive Cyclist
Want to take things up a notch in cold weather? The GT Ultraz bibtights also feature in our best cycling bibtights guide. They comfortably sit amongst the warmest and most protective bibtights on the market. The 'Mille' classification means they have a slightly more relaxed fit for all-round riding.
Castelli Perfetto Ros 2: $309.99 $216.99 at Competitive Cyclist
A jacket that needs little introduction and is a firm favourite of many for winter and autumn riding. The Perfetto 2 is a highly capable jacket that works over quite a wide temperature and condition range. Wear it with a base layer in warmer temperatures, layer up underneath and it will look after you in sleet and snow.
Featured in: Best winter cycling jackets
Sportful Fiandre leg warmers: $74.95 $56.20 at Competitive Cyclist
The Sportful Fiandre leg warmers feature a DWR water-repellant coating that offers extra protection in the wet. It isn't totally waterproof, but will bump protection up another notch, great for faster tempo rides where there are showers or standing water.
Featured in: Best legwarmers for cycling
Womens winter clothing deals
Castelli Perfetto RoS 2 Wind: $229 $92 at Competitive Cyclist
The short-sleeved version of the Perfetto RoS 2 is also heavily discounted currently with the bright Melon colour featuring 60% off in a couple of sizes. If you need some lighter protection pair this with arm warmers of a favourite long-sleeve base layer.
Castelli Unlimited Puffy vest: $249.99 $187.49 at Competitive Cyclist
The Unlimited Puffy vest features in our best cycling gilets buyers guide. It features warm Polartec Alpha insulation and is surprisingly water-resistant. I wore it for a rainy day in northern Italy this year. There is room for extra layers underneath and two rear pockets.
Featured in: Best cycling gilets
MAAP Alt Road jersey: $215 $161.25 at Competitive Cyclist
A shorter sleeve jersey can be good for layering in winter or to keep you motivated when thinking ahead to warmer months. The MAAP Alt Road jersey is one of our hot picks for the best cycling jerseys, combining style and functionality.
Featured in: Best cycling jerseys
Gore-Tex Shakedry jacket: $300 $225 at Competitive Cyclist
Something of a curve ball to finish up with, the C7 Shake Dry jacket from Gore-Tex has been discontinued but is arguably the best rain jacket ever made. Superlight, with fantastic water resistance. If you want a quality rain jacket, grab one while they are still around as they're never going to be made again.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.