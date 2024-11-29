I'm a pro bike mechanic and my favourite bike toolkit is now even cheaper for Black Friday

It's Black Friday today, which means the Cyclingnews deals division is hard at work finding great deals to recommend to our readers. Head to our Black Friday bike deals hub for our pick of the best deals.

At the start of October, I found a solid discount on the Feedback Sports Team Edition tool kit. It's a great 19-piece toolkit that I use regularly and comes in a neat carry case. The toolkit got plenty of attention on Cyclingnews the first time around.

The same toolkit has now been discounted even more heavily in the Black Friday sales on Amazon, it now has 18% off and is £25 cheaper in the UK.

The same kit is discounted in the US to a lesser degree. It has a 16% discount. There was no US discount last time, so this is good news.

What about the kit itself? It comes in a sleek zippered case that's perfect to work out of or travel with, I like chucking it in the car when travelling to an event or for work. You can do a lot with the included tools, I particularly like the valve core removal tool, chunky open-ended / 15mm ring spanner tool and Feedback get points for including a Hollowtec 2 preload cap tool on the end of a screwdriver.

If you fancy the idea of a complete toolkit or want to treat yourself, this would make a great early Christmas present.

Feedback Sports Team Edition tool kit:

UK: £278.99 £229.94 at Amazon

US: $350.00 $295.71 at Amazon

18% off - The Team Edition tool kit is perfect to work from or travel with for events, rides or races, there's space in the neat zippered case for a few more tools as well.

Check out our Black Friday deals guides