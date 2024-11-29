I'm a pro bike mechanic and my favourite bike toolkit is now even cheaper for Black Friday
The Feedback Sports Team Edition tool kit now has even more money off
It's Black Friday today, which means the Cyclingnews deals division is hard at work finding great deals to recommend to our readers. Head to our Black Friday bike deals hub for our pick of the best deals.
At the start of October, I found a solid discount on the Feedback Sports Team Edition tool kit. It's a great 19-piece toolkit that I use regularly and comes in a neat carry case. The toolkit got plenty of attention on Cyclingnews the first time around.
The same toolkit has now been discounted even more heavily in the Black Friday sales on Amazon, it now has 18% off and is £25 cheaper in the UK.
The same kit is discounted in the US to a lesser degree. It has a 16% discount. There was no US discount last time, so this is good news.
What about the kit itself? It comes in a sleek zippered case that's perfect to work out of or travel with, I like chucking it in the car when travelling to an event or for work. You can do a lot with the included tools, I particularly like the valve core removal tool, chunky open-ended / 15mm ring spanner tool and Feedback get points for including a Hollowtec 2 preload cap tool on the end of a screwdriver.
If you fancy the idea of a complete toolkit or want to treat yourself, this would make a great early Christmas present.
Feedback Sports Team Edition tool kit:
UK: £278.99 £229.94 at Amazon
US: $350.00 $295.71 at Amazon
18% off - The Team Edition tool kit is perfect to work from or travel with for events, rides or races, there's space in the neat zippered case for a few more tools as well.
Check out our Black Friday deals guides
- Black Friday bike deals - All the best deals in one place
- Black Friday Garmin - Smartwatches and bike computers
- Black Friday Wahoo - Bike computers and indoor trainers
- Black Friday Rapha - 25% off sitewide
- Black Friday cycling clothing - All soft goods, all good deals
- Black Friday kids bikes: That's Christmas sorted
- Black Friday cycling shoes: Fantastic footwear for less
- Black Friday headphones: Turning up the deals!
- Black Friday turbo trainers: Smart trainers for smart money
- Black Friday bike helmets: More safety, less money
- Black Friday electric bikes: Ebikes for all budgets
- Castelli Black Friday: Deals on the popular clothing brand
- Black Friday gravel bikes: Drop-bar off-road bargains
- Black Friday GoPro: Action camera deals
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.