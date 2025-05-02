How to watch La Vuelta Femenina – TV & streaming options for first women's Grand Tour of 2025

Watch La Vuelta Femenina 2025 from Sunday, May 4 to Saturday, May 10 as the first Grand Tour of the women's racing calendar kicks off in Spain, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

The Spring Classics have come to an end, which means that stage racing season is about to begin with the first Grand Tour of the season at La Vuelta Femenina 2025.

The seven-day race will draw all the best climbers and stage racers in the peloton that will battle across mid-mountain and mountainous terrain between Barcelona and Cotobello.

Barcelona hosts the opening team time trial with three flat stages and three mountain stages along a northern east-to-west route across Spain.

The women's race will feature defending champion Demi Vollering and Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez), Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), Marlen Reusser (Movistar), Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly), and Mavi García (Liv AlUla Jayco).

The race will be available on several platforms across the world, with live streaming options as well. Read on for all the details on how to watch La Vuelta Femenina 2025 online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch La Vuelta Femenina for free?

The 2025 edition of La Vuelta Femenina will be shown for free in Australia, as well as in numerous European countries.

SBS has the rights to La Vuelta Femenina down under, so viewers in Australia can tune into both races on SBS Viceland on TV, or via the SBS On Demand free streaming platform.

In the host country of Spain, RTVE has the rights, with the racing on Teledeporte and the free RTVE Play streaming platform.

Fans in Belgium and the Netherlands can also enjoy free coverage of La Vuelta Femenina through RTBF / Auvio and NOS / NPO Start, respectively.

Not in one of these countries right now? Geo-restrictions apply, but if that's where you usually watch your cycling, then you can still get your access by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch La Vuelta Femenina from anywhere

Travelling outside your home country during La Vuelta Femenina? Don't worry about the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms use. You can always employ a VPN for a safe way to access your streaming accounts from another country.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

How to watch La Vuelta Femenina in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch La Vuelta Femenina on TNT Sports and Discovery+ from May 4 to May 10.

The specific TNT Sports TV channel will vary each day but all stages will be live on the Discovery+ streaming platform, where subscriptions cost £30.99 a month.

Coverage begins with stage 1 starting at 11:50 am on May 4, stage 2 starting at 1:43 pm on May 5, stage 3 starting at 12:52 pm on May 6, stage 4 starting at 1:19 pm on May 7, stage 5 starting at 12:55 pm on May 8, stage 6 starting at 10:16 am on May 9, and stage 7 starting at 9:09 am on May 10.

How to watch La Vuelta Femenina in the USA

La Vuelta Femenina will be streamed live on Peacock in the USA.

Peacock is the streaming platform of NBC, which holds the US rights to the Tour de France and other ASO-organised races. Plans start from $7.99 a month.

How to watch La Vuelta Femenina in Canada

FloBikes has the rights to La Vuelta Femenina in Canada.

A subscription to Flobikes will cost CAN$39.99 a month, with reductions for yearly plans at CAN$203.88.

Note, Flobikes subscribers outside Canada will be geo-blocked from the La Vuelta Femenina feeds.

The opening stage 1 team time trial held in Barcelona on May 4 will be streamed live from 6:00 am to 8:20 am EDT. Stage 2 to stage 5 from May 5 to May 8 will be streamed live daily from 9:35 am to 11:35 am EDT. Stage 6 and stage 7 on May 9 and May 10 will be live from 6:50 am to 8:50 am.

Can I watch La Vuelta Femenina in Australia?

You can tune in to SBS to watch the men's and La Vuelta Femenina in Australia.

The races can be seen on SBS VICELAND on TV, and SBS On Demand online.