How to watch La Vuelta Femenina – TV & streaming options for first women's Grand Tour of 2025

By published

All the broadcast information for the seven-day La Vuelta Femenina held from May 4-10 in Spain

Demi Vollering celebrates at La Vuelta Femenina
Demi Vollering celebrates at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch La Vuelta Femenina 2025 from Sunday, May 4 to Saturday, May 10 as the first Grand Tour of the women's racing calendar kicks off in Spain, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world. 

La Vuelta Femenina 2025: Key information

► Date: May 4 to May 10

Location: Spain

► Category: UCI Women's WorldTour

TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Peacock (US), FloBikes (Canada) l SBS (Australia)

Free stream: SBS (Australia), RTVE Play (Spain), Auvio (Belgium), NPO Start (Netherlands)

Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.