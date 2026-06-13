Tour de France in doubt for Josh Tarling as he undergoes speedy surgery following Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes crash

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Netcompany-Ineos powerhouse breaks collarbone at Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Netcompany Ineos Cycling Team&#039;s British rider Joshua Tarling receives attention after suffering a crash during the 6th stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes cycling race (formerly known as the Criterium du Dauphine), 182,3km between Saint-Vulbas and Crest-Voland in the French Alps on June 12, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Josh Tarling has suffered a major blow to his hopes of making his Tour de France debut next month, with a broken collarbone confirmed following his exit from the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes on Friday.

The Netcompany-Ineos time trial specialist had made the big breakaway on the opening mountain stage but crashed with just under 100km to go and immediately had to abandon.

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