Quick decisions, a touch of shoulders, and a late-race bike change - How top sprinters fought through the chaotic last lap of the Copenhagen Sprint

News
By published

Charlotte Kool, Lorena Wiebes, and Nienke Veenhoven momentarily drifted left, but with 250 metres to go, Wiebes launched her trademark acceleration and sped past Elisa Balsamo

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - JUNE 13: (L-R) Race winner Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime, Nienke Veenhoven of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike and Charlotte Kool of Netherlands and Team Fenix-Premier Tech sprint at finish line during the 2nd Copenhagen Sprint 2026, Women&amp;apos;s Elite a 156km one day race from Roskilde to Copenhagen / #UCIWWT / on June 13, 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
The bunch sprint into the Copenhagen finish line (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the last attacker, Silje Antvorskov, racing for the Danish national team, was reeled in with 14.5km to go, the final lap of the Copenhagen Sprint saw the sprint trains manoeuvre for position, preparing for the mad dash to the finish line.

On closer inspection, Cyclingnews analyses how the top sprinters and their teammates negotiated the streets of Copenhagen in different ways to achieve their respective results, with Lorena Wiebes and SD Worx-Protime coming away with the victory.

Latest Videos From