Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: Isaac del Toro catches and drops attacker Juan Ayuso in clash on Grand Colombier to claim stage 7 victory

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Paul Seixas overcomes a crash and a 60km chase to stay in the GC hunt as Luke Tuckwell narrowly holds on to the overall race lead ahead of Sunday's four-col finale

GRAND COLOMBIER, FRANCE - JUNE 13: Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 78th Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes 2026, Stage 7 a 133.6km stage from La Bridoire to Grand Colombier 1496m / #UCIWT / on June 13, 2026 in Grand Colombier, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Isaac Del Toro (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) came out on top on another barmy day at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, celebrating alone atop the Grand Colombier to win stage 7.

The Mexican caught and passed early attacker Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) 1,500 metres from the summit of the hors-catégorie climb, opening a 24-second gap on the Spaniard, with Tobias Halland Johanessen (Uno-X) finishing third at 38 seconds.

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