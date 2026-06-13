Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: Isaac del Toro catches and drops attacker Juan Ayuso in clash on Grand Colombier to claim stage 7 victory

Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) came out on top on another barmy day at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, celebrating alone atop the Grand Colombier to win stage 7.

The Mexican caught and passed early attacker Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) 1,500 metres from the summit of the hors-catégorie climb, opening a 24-second gap on the Spaniard, with Tobias Halland Johanessen (Uno-X) finishing third at 38 seconds.

Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike), Cian Uijtdebroeks (Movistar), and Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) followed, but the story of the day was surely Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM), the pre-race favourite, crashing after just 30km, chasing for nearly 60km, and then struggling on the final climb.

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Struggling is perhaps unfair. It was already extraordinary that he made it back from four minutes down. And after losing the wheel early on the final climb, it was equally extraordinary that he didn’t fall away completely, with the Frenchman producing a battling, blood-stained display that left him barely able to stand at the finish.

He crossed the line 1:21 down on Del Toro, which is a major blow to his hopes of winning this race. But somehow, with one huge mountain stage to go, he’s not yet out of it.

And neither is Luke Tuckwell (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe). The young Australian, the unlikely race leader after Friday’s race-changing breakaway, produced a spirited defense of the yellow jersey to take it into the final day.

Tuckwell placed 11th on the day, 2:33 down on Del Toro, and now leads the race formerly known as the Critérium du Dauphiné by 42 seconds over Jorgenson, with Del Toro jumping seven places into third at 49 seconds.

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“It’s just crazy to be in this position,” said Del Toro. “It’s kind of hard for me to manage these long climbs, but I’m getting used to it and getting better with each race. I was not full of confidence, but I really wanted to try and take the win today.

“Today was not my best performance, but I’m up there, so I’m super happy. I’m still hungry, and it’s something that gives me life for the next races.”

Paul Seixas crashes after neutralised descent

The penultimate stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes served up a brutal 133km route with some punchy early climbs followed by a double ascent of the Grand Colombier, first up the hair-pinned ‘lacets’ side and finally the steeper side, with the summit finish measuring 8.4km at an average gradient of 10.2%.