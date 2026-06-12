'At least the struggle now makes sense' – Uno-X Mobility rider reveals he raced half the Giro d'Italia with a broken rib and three lower back fractures

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Erlend Blikra crashed on the Giro's opening stage in Bulgaria before missing the time cut on stage 11

Erlend Blikra battled through 10 stages of the Giro d&#039;Italia with several fractures following an early crash
Erlend Blikra battled through 10 stages of the Giro d'Italia with several fractures following an early crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three weeks ago, Norwegian rider Erlend Blikra became the first rider to leave the Giro d'Italia due to missing the time cut, having crossed the line 37 minutes behind stage 11 winner Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in Chiavari.

The Uno-X Mobility rider had been caught in a crash on the very first stage of the race, all the way back in Bulgaria, but soldiered on through the pain to the mid-point of the Giro.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.