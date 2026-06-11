Get up to 70% off Norton VPN and lock down your Tour de France viewing anywhere this summer

The FIFA World Cup 2026 begins this week and is an incredible 104-match feast of soccer action in North America. However, for us cyclists, the real show starts in Barcelona, Spain, in July with the Grand Départ of the Tour de France 2026.

The World Cup will be in its final stages when the world's best cyclists, including defending champion Tadej Pogačar, take to the start line of the 113th edition. Stage One of the Tour de France 2026 starts on Saturday, July 4 with an always exciting team time trial around the Catalan capital.

Viewing Le Tour and all the best sporting action, including the FIFA World Cup, can mean multiple streaming subscriptions. If you find yourself travelling abroad over summer, you'll most likely find yourself blocked out by geo-restrictions.

The best way to continue your services, viewing as if you're at home, and ensure you don't miss any of the cycling action is to use a VPN. Norton is the renowned internet security brand and has currently discounted its highly rated VPN plans by as much as 70%.

Save up to $192 when you sign up to a Norton VPN two-year plan at Norton.

We think these Norton VPN deals are some of the best we've seen. These deals are limited-time offers and run from June 11th to June 24th.

Most popular Save 70% ($140.22) Norton VPN Standard Plan: was $199.98 now $59.76 at Norton VPN Norton has three VPN plans. The Standard, the Plus, and the Ultimate, which have various levels of security features and protection. Norton has a handy comparison table that lets you select the package that suits you best. It shows how many devices you can include in the plan (very handy if travelling with family). The Ultimate package offers the biggest savings with $192 off, and just $4.49 per month over a two-year subscription. Check out the best VPN packages for you at Norton VPN.

Norton is a recommended choice when it comes to the best VPN services. Our expert colleagues at TechRadar have rigorously tested and independently verified all the major VPN services, and Norton scored a 4-star rating, praised for being one of the easiest and fastest VPN services.

If you're new to a VPN (Virtual Private Network), then this handy piece of internet tech simply allows your devices to appear as if they're located in your usual location. So wherever you are in the world, you can access your usual streaming services, allowing uninterrupted coverage of your favourite sports and TV shows.

A VPN also come with a host of privacy and protection benefits for your internet usage, which are very useful when travelling abroad and offer benefits that include additional safety when using public Wi-Fi, protecting privacy for remote work and financial transactions.

This is one of the best VPN offers currently available, and perfect for uninterrupted live cycling viewing in 2026.

2026 UCI WorldTour schedule highlights

Critérium du Dauphiné (Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes) , 7-14 June

, 7-14 June Tour de Suisse , 17-21 June

, 17-21 June Tour de France , 4-26 July

, 4-26 July Tour de France Femmes , 1-9 Aug

, 1-9 Aug La Vuelta España , 22 Aug-13 Sep

, 22 Aug-13 Sep UCI World Championships, 20-27 Sep

Below you'll find all the best Norton VPN deals with pricing relevant to your location and currency.