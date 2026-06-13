Lorena Wiebes makes a winning comeback after Giro d'Italia disqualification with a commanding victory at the Copenhagen Sprint

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'It's always nice to come back this way after some disappointment. It gave me extra motivation for today' says SD Worx-Protime sprinter

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - JUNE 13: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 2nd Copenhagen Sprint 2026, Women&amp;apos;s Elite a 156km one day race from Roskilde to Copenhagen / #UCIWWT / on June 13, 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) lived up to the label as overwhelming favourite, winning the Copenhagen Sprint in convincing fashion ahead of Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech) and Nienke Veenhoven (Visma-Lease a Bike).

The early breakaway never had a gap of more than 1:46 minutes and was reeled in before the finishing circuit. Silje Antvorskov (Danish national team) lit up the final with a solo attack but was caught with 14.5km to go, and from there on, the sprint trains took over.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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