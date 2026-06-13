Lorena Wiebes makes a winning comeback after Giro d'Italia disqualification with a commanding victory at the Copenhagen Sprint

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) lived up to the label as overwhelming favourite, winning the Copenhagen Sprint in convincing fashion ahead of Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech) and Nienke Veenhoven (Visma-Lease a Bike).

The early breakaway never had a gap of more than 1:46 minutes and was reeled in before the finishing circuit. Silje Antvorskov (Danish national team) lit up the final with a solo attack but was caught with 14.5km to go, and from there on, the sprint trains took over.

Wiebes launched her sprint off the wheel of Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) 250 metres from the line, and nobody had any reply to her acceleration. As the Dutch champion pulled several bike lengths ahead, Kool edged out Veenhoven in the sprint for second place.

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“I’m really happy. The team worked hard all day, that’s an extra motivation to finish it off in a good way,” Wiebes thanked her teammates.

SD Worx-Protime controlled the race almost from start to finish, including on the city-centre circuit.

“There was one rider in the break, and we controlled it, it was good to stay in the front that way. The sprint is always a bit hectic, finding a way where I had the space to go, and then I just went,” she described the final.

After being disqualified on stage 1 of the Giro d’Italia Women, Wiebes was happy to return with a victory.

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“It’s always nice to come back this way after some disappointment. It gave me extra motivation for today,” Wiebes finished.

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Results

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