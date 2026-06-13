Movistar Team's future up in the air? Title sponsor wants out of its contract, according to Bloomberg

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Telecoms giant is signed up through 2029 but is looking to sell off all or parts of its agreement, say reports

VIZILLE, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Diego Pescador of Colombia and Team Movistar (C) prior to the 78th Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes 2026, Stage 1 a 146.2km stage from Vizille to Saint-Ismier / #UCIWT / on June 07, 2026 in Vizille, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The future of Movistar Team, the longest-running in professional cycling, has been cast into doubt by reports that the title sponsor is reconsidering its backing and even looking to sell off its existing contract.

Bloomberg, a leading financial news organisation, broke the news on Saturday, reporting that telecoms giant Telefónica – the parent company of Movistar – wants out amid shifts in its own business operations and in the landscape of pro cycling sponsorship. These reports have been corroborated in the Spanish press.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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