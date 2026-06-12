'Something still wasn't right' – Comeback falters for Chloé Dygert after months of rehab

News
By published

American crashed out at Paris-Roubaix, now diagnosed with RED-S and more surgery on different injuries also required

PARACOMBE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 18: Chloe Dygert of the United States and Team CANYON//SRAM Zondacrypto competes during the 10th Santos Women&#039;s Tour Down Under 2026, Stage 2 a 130.7km stage from Magill to Paracombe 410m / #UCIWWT / on January 18, 2026 in Paracombe, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Chloe Dygert at the Tour Down Under earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloé Dygert's challenging 2026 has shown no signs of letting up as the American racer revealed her planned comeback has been adversely affected by multiple conditions and injuries.

Dygert came in 2026 hoping for a better season after a difficult 2025. However, she was a DNF in both the Tour Down Under stage race and one-day event, her first two races of the year. She then finished the Tour of Flanders in 39th place, only to crash out of Paris-Roubaix.

Latest Videos From