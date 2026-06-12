Netcompany-Ineos leader Oscar Onley sheds 29 minutes after spooky crash in Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

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Matteo Jorgenson says he saw British racer 'go over the edge' on the final descent of mountainous stage 6

Oscar Onley of Great Britain and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team competes during the 78th Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes
Oscar Onley in action during the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Netcompany-Ineos can be breathing a sigh of relief after their Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes GC leader Oscar Onley finished stage 6 following a crash that Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) witnessed.

"The downhill was really tricky. I really hope Oscar Onley is OK. I saw him go over the edge, and that kind of spooked me a little bit," Jorgenson said after seeing Onley fall on the descent from the Côte d'Héry-sur-Ugine inside the final 10km of the 182.3km mountain stage to Crest-Voland.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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