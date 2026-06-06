How to watch the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes 2026 – Live Streams, TV Channels for pre-Tour de France showdown formerly known as Critérium du Dauphiné

All eyes will be on French favourite Paul Seixas at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Watch the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes this week, the French stage race being one of the key warm-up races for the Tour de France and a major event in its own right.

Here are all the details you need to follow the race on live streams and TV channels in the US, UK, Canada and the rest of the world.

While Tour de France favourites Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard won't be tackling the 1,208km race between Vizille and Brison, instead taking other routes to the Tour de France, a host of major names will be lining up.

Home favourite Paul Seixas is perhaps the most heavily anticipated rider in the lineup. The Decathlon CMA CGM starlet will face a fierce fight for supremacy, however.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG duo Isaac del Toro and João Almeida, Netcompany Ineos trio Carlos Rodríguez, Oscar Onley, and Kévin Vauquelin, Lidl-Trek pairing Mattias Skjelmose and Juan Ayuso, and Visma-Lease a Bike leader Matteo Jorgenson are among the others to watch.

Key stages to watch include stage 4's 28.4km team time trial and the final three stages with summit finishes at the Plateau de Solaison, the Grand Colombier, and Crest-Voland.

There are broadcast options for the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes in the UK, USA and Canada, as well as free live streaming options around Europe.

Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes 2026 Free Stream

The Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes is being streamed for free in France, Australia, Belgium, Spain and Italy. Channels are as follows:

If you're not in your home country right now, geo-restrictions will likely be an issue for you. But you can still access your usual streaming services by using a VPN.

How to watch the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country while the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes is on, you may think you'd struggle to watch the race due to geo-restrictions in place for different viewing regions. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services.

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How to watch the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes 2026 through TNT Sports and HBO Max.

TV viewers will find the action across multiple TNT Sports channels, with live streaming available on the new home of cycling in the UK, HBO Max.

Plans start at £25.99/month, with month-by-month terms available at £30.99.

How to watch the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes in the USA

The Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes will air live in the USA on NBC Sports via Peacock. The Tour de France and Vuelta a España will also be broadcast on the platform later in the year.

A subscription to Peacock Premium costs $10.99/month or $109.99/year.

How to watch the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes on FloBikes.

A subscription to FloBikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish for, costs CA$49.99 a month.

How to watch the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes via cycling's major broadcaster in the country, SBS.

All stages will be aired live online on their streaming platform, SBS On Demand. SBS is a free-to-air broadcaster, and SBS On Demand is free to use with registration.