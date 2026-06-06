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How to watch the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes 2026 – Live Streams, TV Channels for pre-Tour de France showdown formerly known as Critérium du Dauphiné

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All the broadcast information you need as Paul Seixas goes for glory at the key Tour de France warmup race

LIEGE, BELGIUM - APRIL 26: Paul Seixas of Decathlon CMA CGM Team of France during the match between Liege v Bastogne - Liege Men Elite at the Liege on April 26, 2026 in Liege Belgium (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)
All eyes will be on French favourite Paul Seixas at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Watch the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes this week, the French stage race being one of the key warm-up races for the Tour de France and a major event in its own right.

Here are all the details you need to follow the race on live streams and TV channels in the US, UK, Canada and the rest of the world.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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