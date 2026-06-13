Down but not out – Paul Seixas produces extraordinary comeback from early crash and long chase to limit losses at Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Pre-race favourite Paul Seixas saw his Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes hopes dealt a major blow – but extraordinarily not a definitive one – on the penultimate day, as an early crash left him with a huge chase and a mammoth struggle on the Grand Colombier summit finish.

The 19-year-old Frenchman has set the world alight this season and has been tipped to win the former Critérium du Dauphiné en route to challenging Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard at his debut Tour de France.

But his meteoric momentum was suddenly halted on Saturday, when he crashed just 30km into stage 7, the second of three big mountain stages. What followed was remarkable.

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Restarting some four minutes down, Seixas managed to gradually plug that huge gap to a fast-paced peloton over the course of a long 60km, and not without some brilliant work from his team.

With blood visible on his arms, legs, and jersey, an ailing Seixas dragged himself up the final climb, losing the wheel early but never cracking and limiting the damage to 1:21 to stage winner Isaac del Toro, whom he trails overall by 1:05 with one stage remaining.

The crash and the long chase

Paul Seixas (Image credit: Getty Images)

The crash occurred just after the race had been neutralised, with a go-slow ordered on the descent of the Côte de Saint-Maurice-de-Rotherens due to gravel. It appears that Seixas crashed soon after the restart at kilometre 38, though the incident was not captured by television cameras.

Seixas was pictured lying stricken on a grass bank at the roadside, being tended to by the race doctor. He was later seen with cuts on his left leg and arm.

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According to the race organisation's updates, Seixas "took quite some time before resuming racing", leaving him some four minutes down before he got back up to speed.

He was forced to chase alone at first before teammates started to drop back to help him, first Stefan Bissegger and then Daan Hoole. Their chase was not helped by the fact that no breakaway had yet formed, and attacks were still pinging from the front of a fast-paced peloton.

By the time the peloton had reached the foot of the first ascent of the Grand Colombier with 65km remaining, Seixas and his teammates had reduced the arrears to 2:40. On the climb itself, Aurélien Paret-Peintre and Nicolas Prodhomme dropped back to take over from Hoole and Bissegger.