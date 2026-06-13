Down but not out – Paul Seixas produces extraordinary comeback from early crash and long chase to limit losses at Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

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19-year-old Frenchman closes four-minute gap in massive 60km chase, reconnecting before the Grand Colombier finale

Decathlon CMA CGM Team&#039;s French rider Paul Seixas wearing the best young rider&#039;s white jersey cycles, bearing visible injuries following a crash, during the 7th stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes cycling race (formerly known as the Criterium du Dauphine), 133,6km between La Bridoire and Grand Colombier in the French Alps on June 13, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Paul Seixas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pre-race favourite Paul Seixas saw his Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes hopes dealt a major blow – but extraordinarily not a definitive one – on the penultimate day, as an early crash left him with a huge chase and a mammoth struggle on the Grand Colombier summit finish.

The 19-year-old Frenchman has set the world alight this season and has been tipped to win the former Critérium du Dauphiné en route to challenging Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard at his debut Tour de France.

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