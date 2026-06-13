Oscar Onley out of Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes as Geraint Thomas reveals injuries from 'drop into ravine'

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Another setback for Netcompany-Ineos rider as Tour de France preparation cast in doubt

CREST-VOLAND, FRANCE - JUNE 12: Oscar Onley of Great Britain and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team competes during the 78th Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes 2026, Stage 6 a 182.3km stage from Saint-Vulbas to Crest-Voland 1211m / #UCIWT / on June 12, 2026 in Crest-Voland, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite clambering out of a ravine to ride up the final climb on stage 6, Oscar Onley has abandoned the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, deciding not to start stage 7 as he heads for medical checks.

The Netcompany-Ineos rider, third overall at the start of the day, was not accounted for on Friday's final climb and, after Matteo Jorgenson had said he'd seen the Scot crash over the edge of the road, there was relief as he finished the stage, albeit almost half an hour down.

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